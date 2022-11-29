Experience the Charm of a Small Town Christmas with a Holiday Shopping Spree Getaway in Alpena Michigan

Read full article on original website
The ULTIMATE Guide to the 2023 Alpena Ice Fest
Michigan is full of awesome winter activities, and Alpena Ice Fest is definitely on that list. This free, public event in Northeast Michigan offers a day of winter fun for the whole family. From ice sculpting and demonstrations to food and entertainment, here’s everything that you need to know to plan your visit.
54-Year-Old Andre Benton Edgekoski Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Alpena Township (Alpena Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Alpena Township. The accident happened at around 6 p.m. Officials reported that Two trees were hit by a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 that ran off French Road.
Atlanta Community Schools close due to 'ongoing water issue'
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Atlanta Community Schools will be closed on Friday due to an "ongoing water issue." The announcement was made on the Atlanta Community Schools' Facebook page.
'Extremely slippery roads' cause fatal crash in Alpena Twp.
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash Wednesday evening in Alpena Township. Michigan State Police troopers said they believe the driver and passenger were heading north on French road at posted speeds when it lost control due to “extremely slippery roads.”
Missing Rogers City Man Located Safely
UPDATE 11/29/22 8:50 a.m. Gerald Robertson was found safe on Monday night. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County,...
State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case
GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...
