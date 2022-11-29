ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Flurry of Southern Fare at Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store and Kitchen; Stop in for Live Music on Saturday or Grab Breakfast During the Week

In a quaint, circa-1938 store building in the heart of Beechgrove, Tennessee, Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store and Kitchen serves sausage and biscuits, chicken and dressing, burgers, fried fish, cakes and other traditional Southern treats. The interior contains about a dozen tables, plus a bar with a few more seats,...
BEECHGROVE, TN
Huge Christmas Light Spectacular, Enchant Nashville, on Display at First Horizon Park Through Jan. 1

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, is set to take place at the Nashville Sounds’ stadium, First Horizon Park, through Jan. 1. The sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on multiple playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring a walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
NASHVILLE, TN
December 2022 Murfreesboro Community Events

Fountains Winterfest is back for its 6th annual season of outdoor ice skating at Fountains at Gateway (1500 Medical Center Pkwy.). Make plans to come out for a magical time. Prices vary. For tickets, the full hours of operation and more information, visit fountainswinterfest.com or call 615-895-0850. Through Dec. 17...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys – Art Exhibit at MTSU

The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University hosts a 60-piece art exhibit titled Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then and Now. The exhibit’s opening coincided with Veterans Day and MTSU’s 40th Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces football game on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nuncrackers Brings Some Christmas Nunsense to Center for the Arts This Holiday Season

Nuncrackers is set to open Friday, Dec. 2, at The Center for the Arts. “In the busyness of the holiday season it’s important to take some time to relax and laugh. That is what Nuncrackers will do for you!” Mark David Williams, artistic director of the Center for the Arts and musical co-director of the show, said. “Come and get in the Christmas spirit with these hilarious nuns. You never know what could go wrong.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Flat Rock in the Fall: Get Some Fresh Air at Quiet Natural Area Just Outside Murfreesboro

Even many longtime Murfreesboro residents may not realize that a state natural area offers a location for hiking just outside town. Flat Rock Cedar Glades and Barrens State Natural Area is not incredibly well advertised, other than a small brown sign in the parking area on the off-the-beaten-path Factory Road and a listing along with other protected state natural areas on the tn.gov site.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Make a Fun Holiday Tradition With a Christmas Bird Count

Birds are considered a universal symbol of happiness and joy by many cultures. Birds are often represented as messengers of love or harbingers of good things to come. For many of us, our backyard birds are part of our holiday tradition. Have you ever noticed that you make a special effort to make sure that your feeders are topped off and ready for each family gathering? Have you noticed that every year, all your friends and relatives make comments about how much they enjoy your special yard? Yes, birds are already part of your family’s traditions and holiday memories.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Free YOUR Children Presents Weekly Radio Broadcast Encouraging Parents to Take Control of Children’s Education

After a year of contributing content to the Murfreesboro Pulse, I was recently offered the unique opportunity to start my own radio show covering similar subjects on a Middle Tennessee radio station. The focus of the show—titled Free YOUR Children—is to share the truth in love about all things education. After devoting 25 years and counting to education, serving as a tenured public school teacher, 19-year home-school veteran (who is still currently home-schooling), home-school consultant, advocate, and founder of the Free YOUR Children home-school support group and ministry, it has become clear that there is a battle raging for the souls of our nation’s children. It is my hope that through this ministry parents will be equipped for battle. With the help of the Holy Spirit, my prayer is that Free YOUR Children will encourage, equip and educate parents, convicting them to assume the responsibility of discipling and teaching their own children.

