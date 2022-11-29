After a year of contributing content to the Murfreesboro Pulse, I was recently offered the unique opportunity to start my own radio show covering similar subjects on a Middle Tennessee radio station. The focus of the show—titled Free YOUR Children—is to share the truth in love about all things education. After devoting 25 years and counting to education, serving as a tenured public school teacher, 19-year home-school veteran (who is still currently home-schooling), home-school consultant, advocate, and founder of the Free YOUR Children home-school support group and ministry, it has become clear that there is a battle raging for the souls of our nation’s children. It is my hope that through this ministry parents will be equipped for battle. With the help of the Holy Spirit, my prayer is that Free YOUR Children will encourage, equip and educate parents, convicting them to assume the responsibility of discipling and teaching their own children.

