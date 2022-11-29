Read full article on original website






boropulse.com
Flurry of Southern Fare at Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store and Kitchen; Stop in for Live Music on Saturday or Grab Breakfast During the Week
In a quaint, circa-1938 store building in the heart of Beechgrove, Tennessee, Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store and Kitchen serves sausage and biscuits, chicken and dressing, burgers, fried fish, cakes and other traditional Southern treats. The interior contains about a dozen tables, plus a bar with a few more seats,...
boropulse.com
Huge Christmas Light Spectacular, Enchant Nashville, on Display at First Horizon Park Through Jan. 1
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, is set to take place at the Nashville Sounds’ stadium, First Horizon Park, through Jan. 1. The sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on multiple playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring a walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
boropulse.com
Trained by His Father: Local Tennessee Furniture and Lionel Train Dealer Thor Rankin Remains a Man in Motion
Thor Rankin, the proprietor of Thor’s Furniture and Lionel Trains on Medical Center Parkway, is a staple in Murfreesboro. In the midst of all the Marvel Universe popularity, I had to ask the Murfreesboro businessman if Thor is even his real name. He said it is, and his parents got the name from a movie.
boropulse.com
The Coffee Shops of Murfreesboro: Where to Go for Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte, Tea, Doughnuts and Lunch
Where have you found the best coffee, espresso or tea in town? Let us know!. Sure, nearly every corner of Murfreesboro—and many other towns across the nation—contains a Starbucks or Dunkin’, but if you look, the area has many independent coffee houses, too. Here are some of...
boropulse.com
December 2022 Murfreesboro Community Events
Fountains Winterfest is back for its 6th annual season of outdoor ice skating at Fountains at Gateway (1500 Medical Center Pkwy.). Make plans to come out for a magical time. Prices vary. For tickets, the full hours of operation and more information, visit fountainswinterfest.com or call 615-895-0850. Through Dec. 17...
boropulse.com
Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys – Art Exhibit at MTSU
The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University hosts a 60-piece art exhibit titled Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then and Now. The exhibit’s opening coincided with Veterans Day and MTSU’s 40th Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces football game on...
boropulse.com
Nuncrackers Brings Some Christmas Nunsense to Center for the Arts This Holiday Season
Nuncrackers is set to open Friday, Dec. 2, at The Center for the Arts. “In the busyness of the holiday season it’s important to take some time to relax and laugh. That is what Nuncrackers will do for you!” Mark David Williams, artistic director of the Center for the Arts and musical co-director of the show, said. “Come and get in the Christmas spirit with these hilarious nuns. You never know what could go wrong.”
boropulse.com
Flat Rock in the Fall: Get Some Fresh Air at Quiet Natural Area Just Outside Murfreesboro
Even many longtime Murfreesboro residents may not realize that a state natural area offers a location for hiking just outside town. Flat Rock Cedar Glades and Barrens State Natural Area is not incredibly well advertised, other than a small brown sign in the parking area on the off-the-beaten-path Factory Road and a listing along with other protected state natural areas on the tn.gov site.
boropulse.com
Santa in a Helicopter, a Talking Tree, Bethlehem Marketplace and Murfreesboro Christmas Traditions from Years Past
As the year nears its end and we are in the holiday season, I thought how appropriate it would be to go back in time here in Murfreesboro and remember some of the traditions we had as a family each year as we anticipated Christmas!. My first memory growing up...
boropulse.com
Make a Fun Holiday Tradition With a Christmas Bird Count
Birds are considered a universal symbol of happiness and joy by many cultures. Birds are often represented as messengers of love or harbingers of good things to come. For many of us, our backyard birds are part of our holiday tradition. Have you ever noticed that you make a special effort to make sure that your feeders are topped off and ready for each family gathering? Have you noticed that every year, all your friends and relatives make comments about how much they enjoy your special yard? Yes, birds are already part of your family’s traditions and holiday memories.
boropulse.com
Free YOUR Children Presents Weekly Radio Broadcast Encouraging Parents to Take Control of Children’s Education
After a year of contributing content to the Murfreesboro Pulse, I was recently offered the unique opportunity to start my own radio show covering similar subjects on a Middle Tennessee radio station. The focus of the show—titled Free YOUR Children—is to share the truth in love about all things education. After devoting 25 years and counting to education, serving as a tenured public school teacher, 19-year home-school veteran (who is still currently home-schooling), home-school consultant, advocate, and founder of the Free YOUR Children home-school support group and ministry, it has become clear that there is a battle raging for the souls of our nation’s children. It is my hope that through this ministry parents will be equipped for battle. With the help of the Holy Spirit, my prayer is that Free YOUR Children will encourage, equip and educate parents, convicting them to assume the responsibility of discipling and teaching their own children.
