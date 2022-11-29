Read full article on original website
Related
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand
The whole of the ball must cross the line for it to be out of play and VAR decided that at least some of it was still overhanging
Yardbarker
Christian Pulisic reveals nature of his World Cup injury
Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.
All About Christian Pulisic, the Soccer Star on the U.S. Men's National Team
From his rise to stardom to the people who've inspired him along the way, here's everything to know about the captain of the U.S. Men's National Team Meet the man who's helping lead Team USA to World Cup victory. Widely regarded as one of the greatest American men's soccer talents of all time, Christian Pulisic continues to turn heads as the captain of the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) in the wake of his winning game against Iran on Nov. 29 in Qatar. Although he victoriously scored the game-winning...
Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.
FIFA World Cup 2022: US star Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic was cleared to play for the United States in its round of 16 match at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation said after Friday’s training session that the American had been given the go-ahead. Pulisic left...
Christian Pulisic clarifies he did not, in fact, ‘get hit in the balls’
The USMNT barely advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup after defeating Iran 1-0 in their final group stage match. Christian Pulisic played the hero role for USA, scoring the only goal of the game right before halftime in the 38th minute. That ended up being all it took for the Americans to pick up the win and move onto the next round.
Argentina beats Poland, advances to Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup
Argentina scored twice in the second half to shutout Poland by a score of 2-0 in Group C play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday, qualifying for the Round of 16 at the tournament.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Dutch boss Louis van Gaal criticises 'negative' coverage of his side
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - full coverage details. Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal says the criticism of...
KIRO 7 Seattle
World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic cleared to play for U.S. vs. Netherlands
DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in the U.S. men's national team's World CupRound of 16 game against the Netherlands, the USMNT announced Friday night. Pulisic trained on Friday here at Al-Gharafa, where he was assessed by coaches and team staff. Head coach Gregg Berhalter...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 13
We have already written about Son Heung-Min advancing to the Round of 16 and Rodrigo Bentancur bouncing out of the World Cup today, but there were two other games that happened today as well. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons,...
CBS Sports
World Cup scores: Brazil vs. Cameroon, Serbia vs. Switzerland; Uruguay eliminated, South Korea advance
Day 13 sees Uruguay eliminated as South Korea shock Portugal to advance. The final day of FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage action continues as Brazil face Cameroon and Switzerland take on Serbia in Group G. The Brazilians are the only team from the group to have qualified for the knockout stage as the remaining three hope to end the day having earned the final spot.
Christian Pulisic Got Hurt Scoring the Winning Goal During the U.S. Victory Over Iran
The U.S. has advanced out of the group stages and into the next round of the FIFA World Cup after beating Iran, but it came at a cost. The team's star forward, Christian Pulisic, was hurt after scoring the only goal of the match. He had to be substituted out of the game at halftime.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Naby Sarr says Senegal want to make Sadio Mane proud
Injured star player Sadio Mane gives Senegal "extra motivation" at the World Cup - says Reading defender Naby Sarr. The 29-year-old - who got his first call-up to the Senegalese squad in 2019 - is backing his country to give England a run for their money in the first round of the knockout stages.
Tory MP who declared ‘God save the King of Bahrain’ in speech received £10k hospitality from regime
A Conservative MP who declared "God save the King of Bahrain" during a speech received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country's rulers, The Independent has learned.Bob Stewart, who has also spoken in defence of the regime in parliament, has been paid to travel to the country on multiple occasions, with thousands of pounds spent on him each time.In a speech in Bahrain this month he told his audience that the country's government had "done a very good job of changing the way it looks after its citizens". Praising the autocratic government, he said: "I can...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Canada 1-2 Morocco: Boss Walid Regragui says 'why not?' on winning
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco ended 36 years of World Cup hurt by progressing...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland - Swiss through after exciting victory
Switzerland sealed their place in the World Cup last 16 following an entertaining five-goal victory over Serbia to round off the group stage. Switzerland, who knew a draw would be enough to qualify, took an early lead through former Stoke and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri. Serbia turned it around in...
Arabs unite in celebration as Morocco advances in World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — First Qatar was out, exiting the World Cup with the worst record of a host country. Then the Saudi national team’s run ended, despite a historic upset against Argentina last week. Finally Tunisia was eliminated, after a dramatic victory against already-qualified France. Now, at...
SB Nation
Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role
With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
Uruguay leave the World Cup the same way they played in it: gracelessly
Finally the tears came. For the closing few minutes he had managed to hold them back, as the news came through and his teammates continued to chase. But the final whistle came like a life sentence and suddenly he could hold back no longer. He buried his crumpled face in his jersey. The Ghana fans caught a glimpse on the big screen and let out their largest cheer of the night. For a few seconds the world was watching Luis Suárez crying. And the world was not – shall we say – overly uncomfortable with this state of affairs.
Comments / 0