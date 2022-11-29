Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Mrázek, Tinordi, Mitchell, Dach, More
It’s hard to come across as anything other than a rebuild when recent results include a seven-game losing streak, which is the exact narrative the Chicago Blackhawks face at the moment. Any early-season success has been long forgotten by this point, as the club now finds itself battling from the basement of the league.
Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85
Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Have 3 Good Blackhawks Trade Targets
The New York Islanders have looked like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference to start the season with a 15-9 record. They have a good roster and are playing well throughout the roster, but to be a Stanley Cup-caliber team, they’ll need to make one move, if not more, to put the team over the top.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss
The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More
As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
Off we go on another episode of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets. This series has taken off with recent stops covering the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Anaheim Ducks. For my latest segment, let’s head to the City of Brotherly Love and showcase potential Philadelphia Flyers’ trade candidates that the Maple Leafs could have an interest in leading up to the trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Dylan Larkin Is Going to Get Paid
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Forbort, Ullmark & More
In this latest edition of Boston News & Rumors, veteran defenseman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers and is now in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Meanwhile, shutdown defenseman Derek Forbort returned to the lineup on Tuesday (Nov. 29) after fully recovering from a broken finger that required surgery. In other news, Linus Ullmark seems to be closer to returning, as he served as Jeremy Swayman’s backup during Tuesday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Forbort’s Welcoming Return, Cassidy & More
As the NHL reaches the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, it was not a quiet last seven days for the Boston Bruins. Three games spread out over seven days as they went 1-2-0, but one of those wins was a record-setting one, while the Black and Gold get healthier as they face a challenging stretch ahead in their schedule.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-0 Loss to the Jets – 11/29/22
The Colorado Avalanche took a depleted squad into the Canada Life Centre Tuesday night to face the Winnipeg Jets. The Avalanche, 4-0-0 on the road in November, were seeking to end the month with a perfect record away from home, but it was not to be. The Jets, behind a...
The Hockey Writers
Adam Fox Is Remaining Elite Despite Rangers’ Collapse
Of the many elite defensemen in today’s NHL, few have been as consistent as Adam Fox for the New York Rangers since he entered the league in 2019-20, and while the team struggles around him, he continues to push forward and be a difference-maker every night. Born in Jericho,...
Podcast: NHL Draft Analyst Corey Pronman on 2023 Class, Blackhawks Prospects
Podcast: Corey Pronman on 2023 draft class, Hawks prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview The Athletic's NHL Draft analyst Corey Pronman to discuss the 2023 class and the Blackhawks' farm system. Who is Connor Bedard's NHL comparable? How good is Adam Fantilli? Is Leo Carlsson ahead of Matvei Michkov? Plus, Pronman shares his thoughts on Chicago's top prospects like Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Lukas Reichel.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Finally Have a Number One Goaltender in Vitek Vanecek
On July 8, the New Jersey Devils kicked off their offseason by trading for Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Later that month, they extended him to a three-year contract worth $3.4 million per year. At the time, he was seen as a tandem goaltender, and it was expected that he would play alongside Mackenzie Blackwood on a Devils team that used seven different netminders last season. However, an injury to Blackwood changed that, and Vanecek has started 13 of the team’s first 23 games.
The Hockey Writers
Mitch Marner on the Cusp of Maple Leafs Record with Point Streak
Seventeen and counting. That’s the number of consecutive games that Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner has recorded at least a point in. The season is only a quarter way through, and he is only one game away from tying the record for the longest point streak in franchise history, and two from holding the new record. Darryl Sittler in 1978-79 and Eddie Olczyk in 1989-90 hold the record with 18 straight games with a point. Sittler also tallied 33 points in that 18-game span, and Olczyk scored 28 points; Marner has 28 points through the 17 games.
The Hockey Writers
Stars’ Robertson Is an Early Hart Frontrunner
There are always the usual suspects when it comes to Hart Trophy candidates. Sidney Crosby, Nikita Kucherov, Connor McDavid, etc. But every so often, new players arise and make a name for themselves. This season, Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson has emerged as one of the league’s best young wingers, with 19 goals and 36 points in 23 games to catapult himself into the early Hart conversation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers send forward Kieffer Bellows to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned Kieffer Bellows to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Forward was claimed off waivers by the club on October 27th. Bellows, a forward, played in 11 games with the Flyers prior to being sent down. Overall he has 68 games of NHL experience, mainly with his former club the New York Islanders. During that span of games, he has recorded 25 points, 11 goals and 14 assists.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Holmberg Playing to Stay in the NHL
Heading into preseason a few months ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a ton of competition for spots in the forward group, namely in the bottom six. Between off-season signings including Zach Aston-Reese, Denis Malgin, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel (who has since been claimed off waivers by the Washington Capitals), along with prospects such as Nick Robertson, Pontus Holmberg, Alex Steeves, and Joey Anderson, the battle for a spot in the bottom six was a dogfight, to say the least.
The Hockey Writers
3 Non-UFA Canadiens Likeliest to Be Traded During Rebuild
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes just went on record saying the plan is to stick to the plan for all intents and purposes. So, while things are admittedly fluid, Hughes told TVA Sports he’s not going to make moves to sacrifice the future of the Habs, still in search of a third 2023 NHL Entry Draft first-round pick (Florida Panthers).
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 5 Most Valuable Players Early On in 2022-23
While the Vancouver Canucks remain under .500 after their most recent 5-1 setback against the Washington Capitals, they righted the ship a bit in November compiling a 7-6-1 record after going 2-7 in October. It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows as they still have issues with holding multi-goal leads, playing consistently for a full 60 minutes, and of course, killing penalties.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs New Defenseman Conor Timmins: What Now?
Just over a week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for right-shot defenseman Conor Timmins. Headed the other way was Curtis Douglas. At the time of the trade, there was relief in Maple Leafs’ nation. The team’s defense was hurt – and badly. I admit that, at...
Comments / 0