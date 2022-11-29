Seventeen and counting. That’s the number of consecutive games that Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner has recorded at least a point in. The season is only a quarter way through, and he is only one game away from tying the record for the longest point streak in franchise history, and two from holding the new record. Darryl Sittler in 1978-79 and Eddie Olczyk in 1989-90 hold the record with 18 straight games with a point. Sittler also tallied 33 points in that 18-game span, and Olczyk scored 28 points; Marner has 28 points through the 17 games.

2 DAYS AGO