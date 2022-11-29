Read full article on original website
World Cup: John Stones insists England’s Harry Kane every bit as good as Erling Haaland
England defender John Stones says Harry Kane is every bit as important a player as Manchester City star Erling Haaland.Stones has the pleasure of playing with both on a regular basis for both his club and national team.Ahead of England’s World Cup 2022 knockout fixture against Senegal, the defender praised his captain.“Players like those two, their quality always shines through,” Stones said.“They’re both incredible players and incredible within their own rights. Harry has always been incredible to play with and I’m sure he’ll get on the scoresheet soon.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England and Wales teams sing national anthems ahead of World Cup clashBrazil suffer shocking defeat in day thirteen of the World CupJapanese fans join in singing Arab songs in Qatar
Qatari TV pundits mock Germany's 'OneLove' armband protest after World Cup exit
Football pundits on Qatar's Alkass Sports channel mocked the German football team following its World Cup exit -- by mimicking the players' protest over human rights.
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Prince and Princess of Wales begin Boston visit as royal scandal erupts
As Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Boston to show their support for the Earthshot Prize, the royal family is also dealing with a palace scandal. The pair issued a statement saying the apparently racist remarks from a former lady-in-waiting are "unacceptable."
Tory MP who declared ‘God save the King of Bahrain’ in speech received £10k hospitality from regime
A Conservative MP who declared "God save the King of Bahrain" during a speech received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country's rulers, The Independent has learned.Bob Stewart, who has also spoken in defence of the regime in parliament, has been paid to travel to the country on multiple occasions, with thousands of pounds spent on him each time.In a speech in Bahrain this month he told his audience that the country's government had "done a very good job of changing the way it looks after its citizens". Praising the autocratic government, he said: "I can...
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea's capital on Saturday to denounce government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight
