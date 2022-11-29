ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World Cup: John Stones insists England’s Harry Kane every bit as good as Erling Haaland

England defender John Stones says Harry Kane is every bit as important a player as Manchester City star Erling Haaland.Stones has the pleasure of playing with both on a regular basis for both his club and national team.Ahead of England’s World Cup 2022 knockout fixture against Senegal, the defender praised his captain.“Players like those two, their quality always shines through,” Stones said.“They’re both incredible players and incredible within their own rights. Harry has always been incredible to play with and I’m sure he’ll get on the scoresheet soon.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England and Wales teams sing national anthems ahead of World Cup clashBrazil suffer shocking defeat in day thirteen of the World CupJapanese fans join in singing Arab songs in Qatar
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration

Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
The Independent

Tory MP who declared ‘God save the King of Bahrain’ in speech received £10k hospitality from regime

A Conservative MP who declared "God save the King of Bahrain" during a speech received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country's rulers, The Independent has learned.Bob Stewart, who has also spoken in defence of the regime in parliament, has been paid to travel to the country on multiple occasions, with thousands of pounds spent on him each time.In a speech in Bahrain this month he told his audience that the country's government had "done a very good job of changing the way it looks after its citizens". Praising the autocratic government, he said: "I can...

