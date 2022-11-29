ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
LEVELLAND, TX
Talk 1340

A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint

A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia. Tulia Police Department said around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out to the area of Northwest 5th Street and North Briscoe Avenue on someone who was shot. The victim was taken to a...
TULIA, TX
KCBD

Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD names suspect in officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released information on the suspect in an officer-involved crash Tuesday night. At 9:10 p.m., LPD attempted to detain 44-year-old Matthew Plank in reference to a call “involving squatters” in the 2300 block of 51st Street. According to LPD, Plank drove at and hit an officer, prompting […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD identify motorcycle crash victim, MCIU investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 12:27 p.m. on November 29th in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive. Through the initial course...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here. “Ruben was a very...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy