Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
'He can't walk any faster': Jon Rahm details being on the clock with Tiger Woods Sunday at Masters
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods has delicately made his way around Albany this week with a focus on hosting the Hero World Challenge after a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot led him to withdraw from the competition. The late WD put the 46-year-old’s season in perspective.
Paige Spiranac Shares Six ‘Golf Girl’ Outfits for Different Occasions
The influencer posted a reel featuring cute looks for the country club, a public course and an IG photo shoot.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will miss close friend's wedding... all thanks to Tiger Woods
Sepp Straka had a bumper couple of days lined up before playing with Brian Harman at the QBE Shootout next week which included a day of celebration and a day of sport. Tomorrow, Straka was booked into his friend and fellow PGA Tour winner J.T. Poston's wedding at Sea Island in Georgia, the same area that hosted the RSM Classic.
Look: NASCAR Driver's New Motorhome Is Going Viral
Kyle Larson makes a living behind the wheel, and his family can also live comfortably on the road. Newell Coach Corp, a luxury motorhome company, congratulated Larson and his wife, Katelyn, on a recent purchase. "The interior features cool, modern design elements in addition to being one of our first...
Steph Curry Quietly Sold Bay Area Mansion for $31.2M
Before playing a key role in winning his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, Steph Curry quietly sold off his mansion in the United States’ wealthiest zip code. Recent reports reveal that Curry sold his residence in the Bay Area suburb of Atherton last fall for $31.2 million — only slightly more than the $31 million he bought it for in 2019, which, at the time, was the most expensive sale in the Bay Area that year.
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Confuses Fans With Latest TikTok
Is the college athlete teasing news to come? Dunne has been growing her brand over the past year and has 6.4 million followers on the platform.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Adam Scott's phone went off at his Australian Open press conference and revealed a familiar ring tone
It’s safe to say Adam Scott hasn’t forgotten about his victory at the Masters in 2013. Look no further than when his phone went off during a pre-tournament press conference Wednesday morning in Australia. Scott was gathered with members of the media ahead of the 2022 ISPS Handa...
thegolfnewsnet.com
When should golfers move to the senior tees?
As golfers age, they start to lose distance on every shot. That's just how aging works. The muscles aren't as strong, and the body just does not work the way it did in the younger years. The good news is that golfers have an opportunity to play golf courses at...
Golf Digest
Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger
The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia calls out PGA Tour commissioner in a counter to Tiger’s and Rory’s comments
Even before joining LIV Golf in June as part of the first wave of players to commit to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit, Sergio Garcia did nothing to hide his feelings of contempt toward the PGA Tour. There was the scene at the Wells Fargo Championship in May where frustration with a rules official led to an outburst caught by a TV camera: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.” And rather than wait for a suspension from the tour when he played in the inaugural LIV event in London, Garcia pre-emptively resigned his PGA Tour membership.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy host another EMERGENCY LIV Golf meeting
Tiger Woods hosted another emergency LIV Golf meeting with Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and all 20 players competing in this week's Hero World Challenge on Tuesday evening at Albany, Bahamas, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. Woods was forced out of his own tournament earlier this week...
Can’t Hit Your Fairway Woods? Then You Should Consider These Three Models
Fairway woods are some of the hardest clubs to hit well. Here are three forgiving models to improve your game
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Add Sergio Garcia to the list of LIV Golf members coming to Greg Norman's defense after Tiger Woods said he 'has to go'
Tiger Woods wasn’t afraid to speak his mind while addressing the media Tuesday ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, a tournament he hosts. Woods was in the field until he was forced to withdraw Monday due to plantar fasciitis. “I think (Greg Norman) has...
Golf Digest
Look close and you'll find this amazing detail on Cameron Smith's magic Scotty Cameron putter
Outside, of course, of Tiger Woods' putter, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith may have the most envied magic wand in all of golf. When it heats up, the Aussie goes on streaks where he simply can't seem to miss—something we saw once again during his Australian PGA Championship victory last week.
Golf Digest
Lee Trevino: I ‘guarantee’ you’ll fix your slice with one of these six tips
Lee Trevino is a legend of the game in every sense of the word. He's perhaps the most colorful character golf has ever seen. Maybe its best-ever ball-striker, too. And with six majors, he's a top-tier Hall of Famer. The Merry Mex turned 82 years-young this week, and he's still...
Golf Digest
Hall of Famer Nick Faldo: My 'hammer' test will quickly reveal if you have a good golf grip
There are few pros who know more about the golf swing than Nick Faldo. His story has become legendary: A rising young talent whose golf swing kept failing him under pressure, the Englishman paired with David Leadbetter, overhauled his action and returned from a three-year winless streak as one of the most fearsome pressure players in golf.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott co-leads ISPS HANDA Australian Open & Cam Smith scrapes into weekend
Adam Scott eagled the last hole at Victoria Golf Club in the second round of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open to share the lead alongside fellow Aussie David Micheluzzi. The 2013 Masters champion made five birdies and an eagle on the 18th hole to reach 8-under. His 63 has taken him to the top of the leaderboard in pursuit of his second win at this event on home turf.
Comments / 0