ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Happy 50th Anniversary to Obie Hulin and Staff of Hulco Printers

When God made Obie Hulin, he broke the mold. There is not another human being on earth like Obie and that's probably a good thing. The world probably couldn't handle two of them. Obie Hulin is one of the most fun-loving, caring, honest, kind, give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of guy you'll ever meet. Probably why he's so loved in the community.
SCOTT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Where Should Lafayette’s New Heymann Center Be Located?

Where will Lafayette choose to build a new Heymann Performing Arts Center? That's a question that many around the region are asking. And many are expressing the opinion that choosing the perfect location should be studied, vetted, discussed, and debated before the first shovel of dirt is turned over. Members...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Christmas Movies Filmed in Acadiana

The Christmas season is officially here and it seems that everyone is looking to get into the holiday spirit by watching movies. So if you are one of those people that likes to curl up on the sofa and watch a good holiday movie this time of year then you will love this.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Parish Students Arrested After Threat Against Northside

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Another Lafayette Parish student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after a social media threat forced Northside High School to go into lockdown on Tuesday. The arrest, may by Lafayette law enforcement on Thursday, is the second in relation to the incident that occurred...
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center Offer Free Pet Adoptions

It is that time of the year that many start to think about adding an addition to their families... in the form of a pet. And this year the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is partnering with Bissel Pet Foundation to help provide free pet adoptions. This free...
KPEL 96.5

3 Adults, 1 Juvenile Indicted in Drive-by Shooting of Teenager in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The four people charged in the killing of a 15-year-old boy have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges for the November 2nd shooting. The incident happened on North Main Street in Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's press release. 22-year-old Desment Green, 21-year-olds Christopher Coleman and Daylan Wheeler, and 16-year-old Daqualon Robinson are alleged to have been in a vehicle that fired several shots with one of them striking the teenage victim in the head. With Wheeler as the driver, the four suspects are accused of fleeing the scene.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Duson Police Warn Citizens of Wild Animals Spotted in Community

We thought you should be aware of this potential threat. The Duson Police Department is warning those who live in or around the Duson area of more wild animals on the move. KLFY-TV 10 reports that a teenage girl was confronted by a coyote in a field while walking her horse. When she and the horse ran away from the wild animal, it ran off too in the opposite direction.
DUSON, LA
KPEL 96.5

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery that Caused Lockdown of Lafayette Christian Academy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: 25-year-old Rasheed Cosby of Lafayette is now behind bars after a victim says he tried to rob her at gunpoint. Lafayette Police say she told them she stopped momentarily in Moore Park when the man unknown to her allegedly approached her and allegedly asked for an undisclosed amount of money, while carrying a rifle. When she told him she did not have any money, he ran away in an unknown direction into the park. Because the park is so close to Lafayette Christian Academy, the school was placed on lockdown.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Possible Tornado Touches Down in Mamou [Video]

We knew there was a good chance of some strong storms rolling through Acadiana today, but there was only a small chance of the real severe stuff. However, it appears the folks near Mamou may have just experienced what many of us dread -- a tornado. While it is yet...
MAMOU, LA
KPEL 96.5

3 Reasons Carencro Will Beat Brother Martin This Week

Carencro High looks to continue something of a theme of revenge for this postseason. The Golden Bears upset the Warren Easton Eagles last week. They were the top seed in select D-I, and this win proved more than anything that the Cro-Bears are not to be overlooked. But why was...
CARENCRO, LA
KPEL 96.5

Northside Locked Down Tuesday After Online Threat Against Administrator

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A high school in Lafayette was locked down on Tuesday after an online threat was discovered against an administrator. Northside High School was briefly under lockdown on Tuesday, according to Lafayette Police, in order to ensure a safe environment as they secured the school. The threat, made via social media, was claimed that a particular administrator would be shot.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy