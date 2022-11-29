Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Happy 50th Anniversary to Obie Hulin and Staff of Hulco Printers
When God made Obie Hulin, he broke the mold. There is not another human being on earth like Obie and that's probably a good thing. The world probably couldn't handle two of them. Obie Hulin is one of the most fun-loving, caring, honest, kind, give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of guy you'll ever meet. Probably why he's so loved in the community.
Where Should Lafayette’s New Heymann Center Be Located?
Where will Lafayette choose to build a new Heymann Performing Arts Center? That's a question that many around the region are asking. And many are expressing the opinion that choosing the perfect location should be studied, vetted, discussed, and debated before the first shovel of dirt is turned over. Members...
Christmas Movies Filmed in Acadiana
The Christmas season is officially here and it seems that everyone is looking to get into the holiday spirit by watching movies. So if you are one of those people that likes to curl up on the sofa and watch a good holiday movie this time of year then you will love this.
Popular Youngsville Restaurant Bourrée Suddenly Announces They Are Closing Their Doors Permanently
A popular Youngsville eatery has announced they are suddenly closing their restaurant doors for good. Bourrée has served Youngsville and the greater Acadiana with their delicious food since 2019, but on Tuesday night (Nov. 29), the restaurant made a shocking announcement via their official Facebook page that they would be closing down for good.
Good Samaritan Delivering Packages Found on Side of Ambassador Caffery
If you're waiting on a special package to be delivered, you may have a good samaritan knocking soon. Gabriele Stoute posted this photo on Facebook and it shows a package that was damaged while being delivered. However, there's much more to the story. According to Gabrielle's social media post, this...
After a Stormy Night South Louisiana Will ‘Chill’ Significantly
Showers and strong thunderstorms were the rule for much of the day Tuesday into Tuesday night and early Wednesday across South Louisiana. But as we move into Wednesday the I-10 corridor should be bracing for a bit of a chill. As of 0200 AM, the National Weather Service radar site...
Lafayette Parish Students Arrested After Threat Against Northside
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Another Lafayette Parish student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after a social media threat forced Northside High School to go into lockdown on Tuesday. The arrest, may by Lafayette law enforcement on Thursday, is the second in relation to the incident that occurred...
El Paso Mexican Grill in Carencro Now Accepting Applications, Hints at Opening Date
It looks like the Carencro location of El Pason Mexican Grill will finally be opening soon. Locals have wondered if the Carencro El Paso restaurant would ever open its doors after a lengthy construction period that actually began when the restaurant first hinted at building at that location all the way back in 2015.
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center Offer Free Pet Adoptions
It is that time of the year that many start to think about adding an addition to their families... in the form of a pet. And this year the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is partnering with Bissel Pet Foundation to help provide free pet adoptions. This free...
Daytime Traffic Closures Set for Johnston Street, US 90 as Holiday Season Continues
Thanksgiving is now behind us and everything is turning to Christmas as the holiday season continues. Christmas carols can be heard everywhere, especially in vehicles that are stuck in traffic as drivers are not only trying to get to their jobs or bring their kids to school but also have begun to buy gifts for Christmas.
Great Location – This Lafayette Home on the Vermilion Rents for $3600+
If you are looking for a home in a great location but don't want to hassle with interest rates/banks/mortgages, etc, this home in Lafayette might be what you are searching for. Zillow has a property listed just off Kaliste Saloom that has been recently remodeled and put on the market...
3 Adults, 1 Juvenile Indicted in Drive-by Shooting of Teenager in Opelousas
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The four people charged in the killing of a 15-year-old boy have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges for the November 2nd shooting. The incident happened on North Main Street in Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's press release. 22-year-old Desment Green, 21-year-olds Christopher Coleman and Daylan Wheeler, and 16-year-old Daqualon Robinson are alleged to have been in a vehicle that fired several shots with one of them striking the teenage victim in the head. With Wheeler as the driver, the four suspects are accused of fleeing the scene.
Some Lafayette Families Are Turning to ‘Simmer Pots’ Over Candles
Most people love for their homes to smell nice, and as the season changes and holidays come around, the preferred scents everyone wants change to something that just smells warmer. But while candles are often the easy way to go, the good ones can be quite expensive. You know that...
Duson Police Warn Citizens of Wild Animals Spotted in Community
We thought you should be aware of this potential threat. The Duson Police Department is warning those who live in or around the Duson area of more wild animals on the move. KLFY-TV 10 reports that a teenage girl was confronted by a coyote in a field while walking her horse. When she and the horse ran away from the wild animal, it ran off too in the opposite direction.
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery that Caused Lockdown of Lafayette Christian Academy
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: 25-year-old Rasheed Cosby of Lafayette is now behind bars after a victim says he tried to rob her at gunpoint. Lafayette Police say she told them she stopped momentarily in Moore Park when the man unknown to her allegedly approached her and allegedly asked for an undisclosed amount of money, while carrying a rifle. When she told him she did not have any money, he ran away in an unknown direction into the park. Because the park is so close to Lafayette Christian Academy, the school was placed on lockdown.
Opelousas Councilman Resigns Suddenly After Being Taken to Court Over Residence
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Opelousas Councilman Floyd Ford, who represents District B, resigned from the city council Monday after a hearing to determine if he qualified for the job due to a change of residence. According to KLFY, the court hearing was to review "Councilman Ford’s ability to run...
Possible Tornado Touches Down in Mamou [Video]
We knew there was a good chance of some strong storms rolling through Acadiana today, but there was only a small chance of the real severe stuff. However, it appears the folks near Mamou may have just experienced what many of us dread -- a tornado. While it is yet...
What You Need to Know About the 3 Constitutional Amendments on the December 10 Ballot
The December 10th Election is approaching as early voting has begun and lasts through Saturday, December 3. While there are local races across the state - including the runoff for Lafayette City Court Judge featuring Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards - there are also eight Constitutional Amendment proposals up for your vote.
3 Reasons Carencro Will Beat Brother Martin This Week
Carencro High looks to continue something of a theme of revenge for this postseason. The Golden Bears upset the Warren Easton Eagles last week. They were the top seed in select D-I, and this win proved more than anything that the Cro-Bears are not to be overlooked. But why was...
Northside Locked Down Tuesday After Online Threat Against Administrator
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A high school in Lafayette was locked down on Tuesday after an online threat was discovered against an administrator. Northside High School was briefly under lockdown on Tuesday, according to Lafayette Police, in order to ensure a safe environment as they secured the school. The threat, made via social media, was claimed that a particular administrator would be shot.
