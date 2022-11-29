ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

RCC’s first community Christmas event to be held Dev. 8

By Cheryl Hemric Special to the Robesonian
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7DWw_0jRba2AX00

LUMBERTON — ‘Tis the season to enjoy holiday cookies, a hot cup of cocoa, shop for gifts and enjoy the lights, glitter and shine of a Christmas tree and decorations.

This year, local students can do all that and register for classes too during a one-stop shop at Robeson Community College’s first Community Christmas event on Dec. 8.

“New prospective, current and former students can register anytime from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Building 13 on Dec. 8 and receive assistance with the RCC application, filing the FAFSA, and completing the enrollment process,” said Patricia Locklear, the director of admissions at RCC.

Registration is open for winter, spring and summer. Winter Session begins Dec. 1. The Spring semester will begin on Jan. 9 and Summer courses will start May 23.

In addition to signing up for classes, there are many fun festivities planned for the day.

Students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members looking for the perfect gift won’t have to go far, as the college has a holiday craft fair planned for the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We have several local vendors who will be set up in the Student Center,” Locklear said. “You might discover that hard-to-find present you just can’t find anywhere else, so come on out and shop till you drop.”

SGA will host a gingerbread house contest starting at noon. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.

“I can’t wait to see what our students come up with,” Locklear said. “I’m sure the gingerbread houses are going to be amazing creations of art.”

At 5 p.m., Robeson Community College will hold its First Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the courtyard located within Building 13. Everyone is invited to attend.

“We hope that this will help put our campus and our community in the holiday spirit,” Locklear said. “This is a special time of year, and we hope the community tree lighting ceremony will be a source of joy for everyone.”

Holiday cookies and hot cocoa will be available all day, while supplies last. All events will take place in Building 13, making it convenient to register, shop, and enjoy all the festivities in one location, in one day.

For anyone that cannot make it to RCC on Dec. 8, there will be 13 days of registration in December before the Christmas holiday break. Students can Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The college will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 19 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 3. Registration will continue into the new year, but students are urged to plan ahead to get their best class schedule.

Registration is ongoing for continuing education courses and will take place in Building 18. New classes start throughout the semester. Anyone interested in learning how to obtain your high school diploma, learn English (ESL), or gain adult basic education skills, can visit Building 3 to discuss options with the Career and College Readiness staff. For a list of schedules and course offerings, visit www.robeson.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Robesonian

UNCP’s Kamren Lewis receives Barnhill Civic Trailblazer Award

PEMBROKE — Kamren Lewis, a senior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the John H. Barnhill Civic Trailblazer Award. Since 2011, North Carolina Campus Engagement (NCCE) has presented the award annually to one college student in the state who demonstrates innovation in civic engagement, works to integrate their service into campus structures, inspires others to serve, and makes a meaningful impact on campus or in the community.
PEMBROKE, NC
bladenonline.com

Open Letter – Jerome Purdie for Bladen County School Board

On November 8th we fell short at the polls that night losing to my opponent. Like any other candidate losing is not a part of the plan, but my heart was filled with so much joy knowing that I gave it all I could and I left no stone unturned. I can honestly say that I wouldn’t trade the experience for nothing. Seeing my name on a ballot brought tears to my eyes because this wasn’t suppose to happen for me “ a little country boy from Chickenfoot Road by way of Rozierville Rd”.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville’s Social District opens

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Mullins student nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

MULLINS S.C. (WPDE) — Albert Brayfield II, a 9th at Mullins High School, is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, 2023, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus, according to a news release. The release said the Congress...
MULLINS, SC
cbs17

‘Bicycle Man’ legacy ending after holiday season in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After giving away more than 60,000 bicycles to underprivileged kids, Fayetteville’s well-known Bicycle Man Community Outreach Projects is ending after this holiday season. The long-standing Fayetteville tradition impacted so many young people’s lives. The late Moses “The Bicycle Man” Mathis started this project...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
borderbelt.org

Turmoil continues for rural North Carolina sheriff’s office

Anger over an election board’s ruling to deny two protests related to a rural North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments marks the latest chapter for a law enforcement agency in strife. The Columbus County Board of Elections ratified on Wednesday its decision two days earlier to deny protests...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Boys and Girls Homes of NC names new president

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — A new president and CEO has been named by the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw. Marc Murphy will be the new leader of the organization, taking over for Ricky Creech who was killed in a July house fire. “It...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy