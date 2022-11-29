Read full article on original website
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
bossierpress.com
Private money played a big factor in Plain Dealing’s Teal Jones Group sawmill project
Teal Jones Group, a privately held Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre sawmill facility near Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish in July of 2022. The project is to be completed one-year from now and is estimated to generate 500 new jobs for our area. The $125M project...
KSLA
Arceneaux casts early vote at new voting location; Tarver shares intentions for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The runoff election is almost a week away, and one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates is voting early. Tom Arceneaux and his wife casted their vote at the Hamilton Branch Shreve Memorial Library on Friday, Dec. 2. Before he filled out his ballot, Arceneaux said he’s...
KTBS
Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
KSLA
Shreveport chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha holding Black and Gold Scholarship Ball this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two of the missions of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity are mentorship and service to others. Delta Upsilon Lambda is the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, and they’re preparing for a big gala, to be held the first weekend of December. It’s the Black and Gold Scholarship Ball.
KTBS
DeSoto police juror compares '23 budget to horse manure as discussions turn testy
MANSFIELD, La. – Illegal, unethical and horse manure. Those were the descriptions Police Juror Jimmy Holmes used in describing the DeSoto Police Jury’s proposed 2023 budget. Holmes didn’t mince words when expressing his frustrations at the spending plan that he contended didn’t present an accurate picture to the public.
sbmag.net
Jordan Davis , Home Town Star
Shreveport native Jordan Davis is a mainstay on country radio with song “Buy Dirt,” his collaboration with five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan. Davis was nominated for the 2022 CMA Awards for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Jordan Davis wrote the song with his brother Jacob Davis and brothers Josh and Matt Jenkins. Jordan has played the Grand Ole Opry and arenas across the country. But there is one venue he still longs to experience — Shreveport’s Municipal Auditorium. “I don’t think I have ever even seen a concert there,” Davis said. “I’m sure my dad would tell me I am wrong. But that’s such a special room.”
kalb.com
DCFS hiring fairs in Alexandria and Shreveport rescheduled for January
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is announcing new dates for its hiring fairs originally scheduled for December 1 in Alexandria and December 7 in Shreveport. The Alexandria hiring fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Shreveport hiring fair has been relocated to the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd. Bossier City, LA, and is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
bizmagsb.com
Martin Grau retires from Office Furniture Source and sells company
Following a lifetime career of ownership & community leadership, Office Furniture Source founder & owner, Martin Grau announced his retirement effective immediately. Martin who started as a teenager working for his parent’s office furniture company before starting Office Furniture Source in 2006 using only a pick-up truck and a phone book. Today, that company today is the Ark-La-Tex’s largest and most recognizable office furniture companies.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to Hold Charity Shooting Contest
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will be hosting the 4th Annual Steel Challenge Reindeer Games on Dec. 3, 2022 at the CPSO Regional Training Academy located at 15639 Hwy.1 South in Shreveport. This year's fundraiser will benefit the Providence House in Shreveport, a non-profit that offers housing, services, and courses...
KTBS
Shreveport council District E candidates share vision as runoff approaches
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's been a lot of attention on the runoff election for mayor in the city of Shreveport. But there's also a runoff in City Council District E. District E encompasses Southern Hills and some of the Cedar Grove neighborhood and will feature a runoff between Republican Tony Nations, who served as the president of the Caddo Parish School Board for the past year, a Democrat Alan Jackson, who is the director of financial aid and scholarships at Grambling State University.
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Christmas in Roseland
WHAT: 39th Annual Christmas in Roseland presented by Garrisons Home & Garden Showplace, www.christmasinroseland.org, Sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, www.LouisianaTravel.com. We are proud to be a part of the Holiday Trail of Lights! www.holidaytrailoflights.com, Holidays on the Red, www.holidaysonthered.com and to partner with the State of Louisiana Office...
ktalnews.com
Webster Parish Sheriff appointed to Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has accepted an appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards to sit on the Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission (LCLE), an advisory board for law enforcement throughout the state. It is one of three governor-appointed seats on the commission, previously held...
Natchitoches Times
NSU signs agreement with Shreveport, Caddo law enforcement to strengthen campus security
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department and NSU Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday to clearly delineate responsibilities and share information about power-based violence committed by or against students at NSU’s Shreveport Campus. “We have entered into an agreement like this with our Natchitoches, Leesville/Ft. Polk, and Alexandria sites as well,” explained Jon Caliste, director of University Safety and Compliance. “A law was passed a year ago mandating that we enter into these agreements with local law enforcement agencies and this signing is a small part of those compliance efforts.” The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss crisis communication and NSU Police joining the regional homeland safety team and Shreveport’s Real Time Crime Center. From left are NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, NSU Police Chief Craig Vercher and Dr. Joel Hicks, dean of NSU’s College of Nursing and School of Allied Health and Caliste.
Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
KTBS
City of Shreveport to sell surplus vehicles, equipment through auction Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport along with other various government agencies will conduct an online-only internet surplus vehicle and equipment auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It ends whenever the bidding stops. The auction will include a huge fleet of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a fire truck,...
ktalnews.com
Green Oaks alum Decoldest Crawford to transfer from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Ne (KMSS/KTAL) – Decoldest Crawford is on the move yet again. The Shreveport native’s newest home is the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Green Oaks alum announced the decision via social media on Thursday. “I’m forever thankful for University of Nebraska, Coach Mickey (Joseph), staff, teammates and all...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
KEEL Radio
