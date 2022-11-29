I moved from Nebraska while I was in the eighth grade. I had learned little about the “Civil War” because it was a sad event that happened “back East, before we Nebraskans became a state (1867).” The move to Virginia made a big impact on my knowledge. Everyone except me knew Confederate history because about 60 percent of the battles were waged on Virginia soil. My classmates were familiar with the details of each battle. Americans died during the War Between the States than the total Americans that died fighting in WW1, WW2, Korea and Vietnam combined (625,000 vs 616,640).

