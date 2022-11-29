Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
MORRIS: Give thanks for the peacemakers
I moved from Nebraska while I was in the eighth grade. I had learned little about the “Civil War” because it was a sad event that happened “back East, before we Nebraskans became a state (1867).” The move to Virginia made a big impact on my knowledge. Everyone except me knew Confederate history because about 60 percent of the battles were waged on Virginia soil. My classmates were familiar with the details of each battle. Americans died during the War Between the States than the total Americans that died fighting in WW1, WW2, Korea and Vietnam combined (625,000 vs 616,640).
Henry County Daily Herald
Sources: West Virginia’s Neal Brown Expected Back for 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. Real estate platform ZeroDown looked at Census Bureau data to see how much revenues states collect in property taxes each year. Click for more.States that collect the most in property taxes.
Henry County Daily Herald
Judge denies emergency motion to block Indiana AG from accessing medical records in investigation of abortion services provided to 10-year-old
An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state's attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.
Comments / 0