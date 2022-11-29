NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA: Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

CINCINNATI, OH
Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
SEATTLE, WA
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
LEXINGTON, KY
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL draft

Penn State standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said Wednesday that he will skip the team's bowl game and is declaring for the NFL draft. Porter is viewed as one of top cornerback prospects and figures to be selected among the first 20 picks. "To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together," Porter said on his Twitter account. "I...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Greeneville Sun has been "Greene County's hometown newspaper" since 1879.

