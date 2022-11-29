Read full article on original website
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
A top Texas fugitive serving a sentence in a different county has been transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charges. KAMC news reported that 21-year-old Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center, November 30th, for a murder trial. Lermon had an active warrant and was wanted...
A Lubbock woman has received her prison sentence for a hit-and-run incident that occurred back in 2019. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Avenue Q in May of 2019 after reports of an incident involving a pedestrian. At the scene Lubbock police discovered the body of 52-year-old Gloria Valdez who was pronounced deceased at the scene, Valdez' dog was also with her at the time of the incident and declared deceased.
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
A Lubbock man was arrested after being accused of stealing an expensive amount of livestock. KAMC news reported that Texas Rangers made an arrest, on November 23rd, on charges of theft but the only kind of theft that doesn't make a lot of sense during inflation. 37-year-old Gilbert Luna was charged with two misdemeanors, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Control Speed, and two third degree felonies, Theft Between $30,000 to $150,000 and Theft of at Least 10 sheep/swine/goat under $150,000.
Your next new restaurant spot is here and it is something unique and special. When I saw that The Co-Op Public House was opening in Lubbock I got really excited. They said it is known for craft bites and signature cocktails. Well, I have now tried it out and can tell you guys about it.
Do you wish there is more things for your kiddos to do in Lubbock? Well, you're in luck. There's a unique new gym coming soon to the Hub City. Have you ever heard of We Rock The Spectrum? It's a kid's gym that has a bunch of locations across the country and they're adding one here in Lubbock.
For almost a decade, Chis Evans decorates his Lubbock home for Christmas while also raising funds for a local nonprofit group. For the past five years, Evans has partnered with Lubbock Impact to collect canned foods to help those in need. This year, he's continuing that thoughtful tradition. Last year,...
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
Now, this is a perfect way to spend the day or night to get in the Christmas spirit. Hamilton Farms is based out in Shallowater and hosts a big Christmas on the Farms for the community to come out and enjoy. The farm actually dates back to the 1970s but it just opened to the public last year. I got a chance to meet Kyla and her family last year when they started all this up. They inherited it from their grandfather and took it from there.
The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Hodges Community Center are coming together to put on their Annual Santa Paws event this weekend. It is a free event open to anyone wishing to attend and is a great way to prepare for this holiday season. It will be this Saturday, December 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hodges Community Center.
This weekend was the one-year anniversary of Lubbock's Food Trucks for a Cause. This event happens every last Sunday of the month. Food trucks come together to serve food for the community all day and every month they give back to a local nonprofit. To celebrate big for their one...
After a busy week, it sounds great to go out with friends and have a good time. However, its already Friday, and you still don't have any set plans. What ever will you do?. Don’t fret, that’s why you’re here. Here is a fun plan for you and your friends to do tonight, December 2nd, 2022.
A Lubbock woman has been arrested after it's said that she tried to run over 3 people with an SUV. KAMC News reports the incident happened on Wednesday, November 16th. A witness had called 911 and claimed that the suspect, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor had tried to run over 3 people, the witness' girlfriend her family members, with a GMC Yukon. While in the process of trying to run the 3 over, reports say Taylor struck a brick mailbox.
A Lubbock woman has been arrested for impersonating a public servant after her child was taken away. KAMC news reported that 39-year-old Haley Barber had her child taken away, along with the custody of the child, by Child Protective Services. That child was taken by Child Protective Services and then placed in to the care of Barber’s mother. Barber had a warrant issued in August after an incident in which Barber could be seen on footage of a doorbell camera just outside of her mother’s home.
A Lubbock woman was arrested on Saturday, November 12th after it's said she stabbed a man through a door during an argument. KAMC News reports that an argument broke out between the unnamed victim and the suspect, 33-year-old LaBrenda Bunny, in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The relation between the victim and Bunny was not specified in news reports.
A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal in a 2019 murder case. 21-year-old David Lecarl Ruth was originally charged with the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols back in April of 2020. Ruth, who was 19-years-old at the time, is said to have gotten into an altercation with Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza claiming it was in self-defense.
