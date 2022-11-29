NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024
The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final hurdle was removed late Wednesday when the Rose Bowl finally acquiesced to the expansion. "We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, in a news release. "More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We...
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL draft
Penn State standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said Wednesday that he will skip the team's bowl game and is declaring for the NFL draft. Porter is viewed as one of top cornerback prospects and figures to be selected among the first 20 picks. "To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together," Porter said on his Twitter account. "I...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson was quick to express his excitement to return to the field and his appreciation for his teammates and the Browns organization as well as the fans in Cleveland. "I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but with my legal...
Bills place OLB Von Miller (knee) on IR
The Buffalo Bills placed outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining the three-time first-team All-Pro for at least four games. Miller damaged the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller said Tuesday that he didn't suffer an ACL injury and that he hoped to back on the field in Week 14. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is,...
Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run
Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December. Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. "Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
