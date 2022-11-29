ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePjtt_0jRbWYrm00

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates the touchdown of running back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
FLORIDA STATE
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Cee Dee Lamb (88) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON, TX
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
LEXINGTON, KY
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024

The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final hurdle was removed late Wednesday when the Rose Bowl finally acquiesced to the expansion. "We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, in a news release. "More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We...
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL draft

Penn State standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said Wednesday that he will skip the team's bowl game and is declaring for the NFL draft. Porter is viewed as one of top cornerback prospects and figures to be selected among the first 20 picks. "To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together," Porter said on his Twitter account. "I...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson was quick to express his excitement to return to the field and his appreciation for his teammates and the Browns organization as well as the fans in Cleveland. "I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but with my legal...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bills place OLB Von Miller (knee) on IR

The Buffalo Bills placed outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining the three-time first-team All-Pro for at least four games. Miller damaged the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller said Tuesday that he didn't suffer an ACL injury and that he hoped to back on the field in Week 14. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is,...
BUFFALO, NY
Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run

Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December. Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. "Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans

For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
CLEVELAND, OH
West Jefferson, NC
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

