Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Watch: Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson discusses 37-14 D1-AA victory against Sierra Canyon
CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Lincoln's Roderick Robinson continued his remarkable senior season on Friday night, rushing for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to help propel the Hornets past Sierra Canyon, 37-14. The Georgia-bound running back scored his first touchdown late in the second ...
