NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense

A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (8-3) averaged 34.7 points per game in November, up from their season average of 25.6, as Tua Tagovailoa has emerged from early-season concussion issues with a clear head and precise play. ...
MIAMI, FL
Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field

Running back Joe Mixon participated in Wednesday's practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after being idle last week due to a concussion. The Bengals (7-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of the AFC Championship game won by Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime. The teams also met in a 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati won by the Bengals in Week 17 last season. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
LEXINGTON, KY
Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
SEATTLE, WA
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024

The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final hurdle was removed late Wednesday when the Rose Bowl finally acquiesced to the expansion. "We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, in a news release. "More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson was quick to express his excitement to return to the field and his appreciation for his teammates and the Browns organization as well as the fans in Cleveland. "I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but with my legal...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bills place OLB Von Miller (knee) on IR

The Buffalo Bills placed outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining the three-time first-team All-Pro for at least four games. Miller damaged the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller said Tuesday that he didn't suffer an ACL injury and that he hoped to back on the field in Week 14. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is,...
BUFFALO, NY
Community Policy