Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022

According to reports, Raquel Rodriguez did not sustain any injuries after all. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rodriguez was assaulted backstage during the Survivor Series go-home episode of WWE SmackDown that took place a week ago. Shotzi later stated that Rodriguez sustained a broken arm and a dislocated elbow as a result of the attack, and that the injury was made worse during their match against Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show wearing an arm brace. She did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey because Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. Rousey defeated Shotzi by submission. After that, WWE made the announcement that Rodriguez will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

15 HOURS AGO