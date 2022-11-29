Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022

Read full article on original website
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
bodyslam.net
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
Dominik Mysterio Attacked Rey Mysterio On Thanksgiving Because He Put His Christmas Tree Up Too Soon
Rey Mysterio kicked off the holiday season a little early, and he paid for it. In a video WWE posted on Thanksgiving day, Dominik and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey's house, and the duo forced their way in when Rey tried to close the door. Dominik then hit Rey's foot, which was in a walking boot, with a broom.
itrwrestling.com
Forgotten WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Rampage Debut 14 Years After Release (SPOILER)
Fans tuning in to this Friday’s AEW Rampage may receive a blast from the past, with a forgotten name from the mid-2000s making an appearance on the show. This week’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday (November 30th) following AEW Dynamite and will air Friday night (December 2nd). The main event of this week’s show will see Darby Allin take on Cole Karter in singles action.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns Asked For Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Storyline
WWE Survivor Series this past weekend saw a spot in the Men’s War Games where Kevin Owens landed a stiff slap on Roman Reigns, causing him to suffer a reported eardrum injury. This led to a bit of friction between the two rivals backstage. However, it seems like the issues have been resolved moving forward.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
wrestlinginc.com
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
wrestletalk.com
Yet Another Former WWE Star Returning?
Is there another former WWE star headed back to the company? As Triple H continues to bring back fan favorites, will another be added to the list soon?. With news breaking yesterday of an IMPACT star who is reportedly confirmed as returning to WWE, could a fan favorite act be together again soon?
PWMania
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
PWMania
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury Reportedly a Storyline, Update on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
According to reports, Raquel Rodriguez did not sustain any injuries after all. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rodriguez was assaulted backstage during the Survivor Series go-home episode of WWE SmackDown that took place a week ago. Shotzi later stated that Rodriguez sustained a broken arm and a dislocated elbow as a result of the attack, and that the injury was made worse during their match against Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show wearing an arm brace. She did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey because Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. Rousey defeated Shotzi by submission. After that, WWE made the announcement that Rodriguez will be sidelined for four to six weeks.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage AEW Update On Ruby Soho
Ruby Soho has been one of the most popular talents in AEW since joining the company during last year's All Out as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. However, she hasn't been seen on AEW programming since suffering a broken nose in the All Out Zero Hour pre-show during a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. She has since successfully undergone surgery to correct the injury as fans have been clamoring to see her back in the squared circle, and it might be closer than they think.
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Thanks Fans For Support After Suffering Miscarriage
Carmella has carved out a spot for herself in the WWE women’s division, despite not fitting the stature of gifted in-ring performer. Mella overcame a personal tragedy a while back and was supported by friends, family and her fans throughout that entire phase. Carmella took to social media to acknowledge their support.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
