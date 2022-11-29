Read full article on original website
Adam Sandler’s Teen Daughters Wrote His Hilarious, F-Bomb Filled Acceptance Speech at 2022 Gotham Awards … Or Did They?
Adam Sandler is not the only comedian in his household. The actor claims he didn’t have time to write a speech for the 2022 Gotham Awards, where he won a Performance Tribute Award, so his two daughters wrote one for him. Sandler began, “I’ve been too busy to write a speech. So I told my daughter, Sadie and Sunny, who are 16 and 14, ‘I didn’t write a speech’ and they said phrases like ‘rude’ and ‘you’re mean’.” The Emmy winner continued to say that his daughters asked, “Can we write your speech, daddy?” He joked, “I said, ‘Absolutely, it’d be nice to see...
Adam Sandler Roasts Timothée Chalamet, Other Comedians In Awards Speech As Buzz Around Hustle And The Oscars Heats Up
During his acceptance speech for his performance in Hustle, Adam Sandler roasted Timothée Chalamet and other comedians.
Adam Sandler Is Having a Very Adam Sandler Awards Season
The last time we bore witness to an Adam Sandler awards season—on the heels of his high-octane turn in the Safdie Brothers’ 2019 movie Uncut Gems—the world was a very different place. Though the Sandman didn’t snag an Oscar nomination that winter, there was little doubt that he had secured his place in Hollywood’s high esteem for good—and that he would treat that placement with the same sort of irreverence that he’s generally applied to Hollywood his whole career.
Adam Sandler Recounts One Of His Most Beloved Movies Getting Trashed By Critics
“The Hustle” star also opened up about how the “harsh” reviews affected him.
Jamie Lee Curtis had one request for her male co-stars in A Fish Called Wanda
Before Jamie Lee Curtis could have fun making out with a “bunch of different men” while filming A Fish Called Wanda, she had one small request for her co-stars.Curtis led the 1988 crime comedy as the title character Wanda, a grifter who takes part in a diamond heist with a group of gangsters. In an attempt to gather intel on the prized gems, she seduces lawyer Archie (John Cleese).In other words, Wanda gets to “be the paramour for a bunch of different men”, the 64-year-old actor said in a new interview with Vulture, published on Tuesday 22 November.“It was...
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
Martin Scorsese Used ‘Gimme Shelter’ in So Many of His Movies That Mick Jagger Noticed
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is quite aware of director Martin Scorsese's love of using the song 'Gimme Shelter' in movies.
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Will, Jada Pinkett Smith at 'Emancipation' Premiere, First Red Carpet Since Oscars
Will Smith is all smiles again ... he and Jada Pinkett Smith were back doing movie star stuff for the premiere of the new film days after he called his Oscars slap on Chris Rock a burst of anger years in the making. Will and Jada got all done up...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Tyler Perry Sets 4-Movie Deal at Amazon
Tyler Perry is getting into business with Amazon, setting a four-movie deal with the streaming giant. Under the pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four features that will be released on Prime Video. Perry said in a statement, “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVKim Kardashian "Disgusted and Outraged" by Balenciaga Holiday Campaign'Glass Onion' Box Office: How the 'Knives Out' Sequel...
See trailer for one of Ray Liotta’s last roles in ‘Cocaine Bear’
A new trailer for “Cocaine Bear” shows late actor Ray Liotta in one of his final big screen roles before his death. The action-comedy is based on real-life events and is directed by Elizabeth Banks.Dec. 1, 2022.
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Nearly 20 Years After Love Actually, Hugh Grant Still Hates That Dance Scene, But Admits To Making A ‘Genius’ Addition
Hugh Grant's dance scene in Love Actually is an iconic rom-com moment, but nearly 20 years later, the actor still hates it.
