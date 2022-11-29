Read full article on original website
Solo writer wants more Emilia Clarke in Star Wars
Jonathan Kasdan, the writer of Solo: A Star Wars Story, is currently attacking another legacy character in the new Willow series. He is still thinking about the characters who were introduced in Solo, as it had a fairly high-profile cast including Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Thandiwe Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany. One character Kasdan would definitely like to see more of is Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra.
Metallica let Stranger Things use their song for one simple reason
The Netflix series Stranger Things is one of the best and most successful ventures the streaming service has ever produced. One of the most effective elements of the fantasy series is the way it utilises popular culture, like the Metallica song Master of Puppets, and here’s why the band let the show use its music.
Wednesday overtakes Stranger Things’ ratings, according to Netflix
Wednesday had the biggest ever debut week on Netflix for an English language series – according to, well, Netflix – who release their own viewing figures [via The Hollywood Reporter]. Wednesday was number one in 83 countries and Netflix estimates that more than 50 million households worldwide watched at least part of the series.
The White Lotus season 2 has a Jurassic Park cameo you probably missed
When The White Lotus was such a massive Emmy-winning hit in 2021, the mini-series became an anthology series, with a second season set in a different location, with an almost entirely new cast. The second season is fairly star-studded, as the first was – with the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, and The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli. But an even bigger star has a cameo in the second season – you just probably haven’t realised.
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Jennifer Lopez wants a sequel to one of her worst movies
Jennifer Lopez is one of many popstar-actor hybrids in Hollywood, and like many of those performers, she has made some pretty great movies and also some pretty bad ones. When asked which of her films should get a sequel, J-Lo picked arguably the worst of them all. The movie based...
Andor finale could’ve been even better had Disney not changed one word
There’s lots of things that carry over from the human world into the Star Wars movies and TV series; notions of family and love, good and evil, and even bricks and screws. One thing that doesn’t spread through the galaxy it seems, is swearing, after it was revealed the finale of the Star Wars series Andor had one key word censored out by Disney.
Are Willow and Star Wars connected?
The fantasy movie Willow and the Star Wars science fiction movies have plenty of unusual links, and the release of the new Disney Plus Willow fantasy series has led people to ask: are Willow and Star Wars connected?. While Star Wars straddles a line between the fantasy and science fiction...
Is Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan in the Willow Disney Plus series?
Where is Madmartigan in the Willow TV series? The fantasy movie Willow introduced us to a whole host of magical characters, but few were as entertaining as Val Kilmer’s proud rogue Madmartigan. When we first met Madmartigan in the adventure movie, he was a mercenary who only reluctantly helped...
Sly Stallone’s TV series just beat a House of the Dragon record
Despite the influx of love and all the Targaryen memes, the fantasy series House of the Dragon has lost the throne for viewership records. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone’s TV series over at Paramount Plus, Tulsa King, has overtaken HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off in the bid for 2022’s number-one show.
Who voices Princess Peach in the new Mario movie?
The new Mario animated movie has a pretty impressive voice cast, but who voices Princess Peach? The latest trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie is out, and we now have a better sense of what the animated action movie will feel like. The trailer also had more of...
House of the Dragon: is Rhaenyra Targaryen mentioned in GoT?
Is Rhaenyra Targaryen mentioned in Game of Thrones before her introduction to audiences in House of the Dragon? Rhaenyra Targaryen is one of the most popular House of the Dragon characters, and with good reason. As a Targaryen, she is complex and compelling, and she has a sympathetic story to go along with that.
The Midnight Club is cancelled, so Mike Flanagan just spoiled season 2
Mike Flanagan has responded to Netflix cancelling The Midnight Club after one season. The news came the day after it was revealed that Flanagan has signed an overall deal with Amazon for his shows in the future. Flanagan has now taken to Tumblr to lay out, in detail, what would have happened in season two of The Midnight Club. He includes which other Christopher Pike stories would have been involved, as well as character deaths and explains what the Living Shadow was.
Indiana Jones 5 trailer debuts title, Sallah return, and de-aged Indy
Our favourite adventure movie star is back: and this time, he’s bringing along an old friend. No, your ears and eyes didn’t deceive you: that is John Rhys-Davies in the new Indiana Jones 5 trailer reprising his role as Sallah: a role he hasn’t played since 1989’s The Last Crusade.
Is Harry Potter on Disney Plus?
Can you stream the Harry Potter movies on Disney Plus? Fans of the Harry Potter movies don’t always have the best luck. Not only have the fantasy movies been followed up by the disappointing Fantastic Beasts prequel movies, but they can also seem to be impossible to stream. Unless...
The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date announced for March 2023
Our favourite metal-clad bounty hunter and his small, green companion will be back on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023 – the official Star Wars account has announced. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third season of The Mandalorian since the second season ended in December 2020. It’s been two long years since we last caught up with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin AKA Mando, and his hugely popular companion Grogu (often referred to as Baby Yoda).
Shazam 2 director reveals controversial line from trailer has been cut
The trailer for the DC movie, Shazam 2 – titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods – has caused quite a stir online. In the promotional clip, Zachary Levi’s hero is in full force, giving fans the same light-hearted vibes and humour from the first film. However, one particular line from Levi in the trailer won’t be in the final cut of the action movie, as director David F. Sandberg reveals.
