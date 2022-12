Illy Carl Stovall, 61, of Lumberton, passed away on November 21, 2022.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Brother Brad Jones. Burial will follow at Magnolia Springs Cemetery in Kirbyville. Visitation will be held from 11:30...

LUMBERTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO