Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Watch a Brown Bear Attack an Injured Moose Next to a Highway
A viral video from 2019 documented a shocking predation event in Scandinavia. The short clip shows an injured moose clinging to life as an adult brown bear tears at its spine. It was captured by a man who was traveling by car between the towns of Arvidsjuar and Pitea, Sweden. The chilling footage begins with the brown bear emerging from the dark edge of a forest and sauntering up to an incapacitated moose that had likely been hit by a car. The moose attempts to stand and flee, but it can’t go anywhere. The bear latches onto its lower spine and starts to thrash back and forth.
Deer Freaks Out When Squirrel Jumps On Its Face At The Bird Feeder
Well, this isn’t your typical backyard. In fact, I’ve never heard of anything happening like this. Which kind of comes as a surprise given the fact that deer will always try to eat bird feed, a snack that squirrels tend to love so much. A deer on average...
click orlando
What animal is that? Trail cams give people deep glimpse of wildlife in woods
Animal observing at a zoo or aquarium are popular activities for many, but some have decided to take it to a new level. In spots throughout the country, people have placed trail cams deep in the woods to capture videos of animals and what they are doing. Whether animals are...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
Cow Moose Spotted With Twin White Moose Young In Norway
It’s one thing to come across a leucistic animal or an albino. But, it’s a whole new ball game when we are talking about twins. It’s just WAY rare…. As a nature lover and outdoorsmen, this is as cool as it gets. Norway is home to a...
natureworldnews.com
Shootout Ensues in Kenya as Wildlife Rangers Caught Poachers Butchering a Giraffe
A giraffe butchered by poachers in Kenya led to a gunfight with wildlife rangers in the Kenyan town of Wajir, near the border with Somalia. The shootout between the two groups ended when the poachers escaped the scene, leaving behind several equipment and the carcass of the giraffe. Poachers Kill...
Two cubs born to rare species of bear at National Zoo
The Smithsonian National Zoo just got a little more crowded following the birth of two bear cubs to a bear named on the vulnerable species list, the zoo announced.
Mountain Lion Ragdolls Unlucky Deer On California Front Porch
Right in your backyard (well, front yard technically) but just a little too close to home. Mountain lions or cougars are stealthy killers. Widely known for their masterful hunting abilities, they hit hard and fast going right for the kill zone every time, nailing the neck of the prey. They...
Quail for sale: Woman horrified when her neighbor drops off a box of tiny deep-fried birds for her family to eat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in a Portuguese household. The Portuguese markets where my mother shopped when I was a kid always had tiny little quails in the frozen section. They came packaged by the dozen.
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Pack of Dogs Corner A Gigantic Mountain Lion
Mountain lions are cunning hunters who like to hunt at night. They frequently lie in wait for victims or pursue them quietly before pouncing from behind and biting the animal’s spinal cord to death. They often prey on deer, but when required, they will also eat other smaller animals and even insects. Mountain lions are staunch carnivores, much like all felines, and they hardly ever eat plants.
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
a-z-animals.com
Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog
Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog. Leopards (Panthera pardus) are one of the five species of the large cat genus Panthera, which also encompasses tigers, lions, and jaguars. These stunning carnivores are frequently kept in captivity and are the focus of myths and legends. Leopards can reach between 80 and 200 lbs at maturity.
WATCH: Mama Moose Fearlessly Protects Calves Against Wolves
In this incredible clip originally posted eight years ago, a moose valiantly defends her calf, but most likely meets her untimely end offscreen. The video starts out rather innocently, with the moose and her calf alone in the Swedish wilderness. The mama moose stands at a salt lick, but then, after hearing some commotion, she turns her head. Soon after, two wolves emerge from the bushes, and you can see the hair start standing straight up on the moose’s back.
Alaskan Brown Bear Chases Down Young Caribou From Hundreds Of Yards Away… Doesn’t End Pretty
That caribou never stood a chance. We’ve seen a number of videos that prove that nature can be equally as brutal as it is beautiful. Creatures have to do what they can to survive in the wild, and it times, the results can be pretty devastating…. And here’s the...
Majestic mountains and white desert win Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022
Chilean photographer Benjamin Briones Grandi wins grand prize of $5,000 for his series of majestic, minimal landscapes
a-z-animals.com
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff. Dogs are some of the oldest animals that humans have ever domesticated. When they are given a job, they will complete it to the utmost. Even the soft, cuddly dogs that people favor today have a job—to cuddle you! Still, just because cute and non-utilitarian dogs exist doesn’t mean that the usefulness of the species in the wild is gone. In fact, one video is a great reminder of just how important a dog can be for the modern human.
