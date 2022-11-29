Read full article on original website
fox34.com
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
Lubbock woman arrested, accused of trying to run over others in car
LUBBOCK, Texas – Elizabeth Flores Fales, 50, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on Thursday after trying to hit multiple people with her vehicle, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said her boyfriend and two others were in the garage of a home located in the 3100 block […]
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
Cause of East Lubbock house fire was criminal, LFR reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said the cause of a house fire in the 2000 block of East 7th Street that sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon was classified as criminal. According to LFR, someone was in the home that firefighters pulled out through a bedroom window. LFR said one person […]
KFDA
Police investigating after person shot last night in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating after a person was shot last night in Tulia. Tulia Police Department said around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out to the area of Northwest 5th Street and North Briscoe Avenue on someone who was shot. The victim was taken to a...
fox34.com
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
Woman ‘squared up’ to fight owner inside Lubbock home, charged with burglary
A woman was arrested after a fist fight during a burglary at a Lubbock home, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
LPD names suspect in officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released information on the suspect in an officer-involved crash Tuesday night. At 9:10 p.m., LPD attempted to detain 44-year-old Matthew Plank in reference to a call “involving squatters” in the 2300 block of 51st Street. According to LPD, Plank drove at and hit an officer, prompting […]
Nearly $10K in value stolen in Lubbock CBD store burglary, owner asking for public’s help
A burglary overnight Thursday left one small business owner in Lubbock frustrated and she's asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible.
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
Texas man transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charge in 2020 crash death
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to Lubbock to face trial for manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele, according to jail records. Lermon, 21, was booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday, according to records. He was transferred from the Sanchez State Jail, where he had been […]
LPD names motorcycle rider seriously hurt in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update after a motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon at Idalou Road and East Loop 289. LPD identified the motorcycle driver as Billy Davidson, 61. According to police, Davidson was ejected after the motorcycle left the road and traveled into a median. […]
fox34.com
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
KCBD
Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here. “Ruben was a very...
33-Year-Old Jamil Wilson Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 33-year-old Jamil Wilson was crossing an eastbound lane of the Marsha Sharp Freeway when he was suddenly struck by a vehicle.
Officer hit by vehicle, injured in Central Lubbock, LPD said
A police officer had moderate injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near the 2300 block of 51st Street on Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
