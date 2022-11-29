ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State 2024 Linebacker Commits to Alabama

A year ago today, Alabama had no commitments for the 2023 class. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama, making him the fifth commitment for Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. Dixon hails from Mobile Christian High School, the same school Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson attended. According to On3, Dixon...
