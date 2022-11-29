Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh Makes Official Decision On Michigan Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, on Wednesday. The original offense date was Oct. 7, according to records. Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit told The Detroit News the timeline from the date of the offense to when the ...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Lamar Stevens returns to starting lineup, keeps Cavs 'accountable'
CLEVELAND — In a recent game against the Atlanta Hawks, Donovan Mitchell was scored on a few times in short succession. A timeout was needed to help reset the defense. And in the subsequent huddle it was Lamar Stevens, now in a starting role, who was there to pass along some tough love to...
Watch: Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson discusses 37-14 D1-AA victory against Sierra Canyon
CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Lincoln's Roderick Robinson continued his remarkable senior season on Friday night, rushing for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to help propel the Hornets past Sierra Canyon, 37-14. The Georgia-bound running back scored his first touchdown late in the second ...
Warriors' Draymond Green says he appreciates fan's pledge to match fine
Draymond Green's $25,000 fine for cursing at a fan this week took a positive twist Friday when the fan defended Green and pledged to match the fine for charity.
