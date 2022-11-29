Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023. The streamer revealed the first teaser (watch below) for the series, which follows a...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 Trailer Sees Emily Wonder If It’s All Worth It (VIDEO)
It’s almost time for Emily Cooper to make a decision as the hit Netflix series Emily In Paris returns for its third season on Wednesday, December 21. “My entire life, I’ve been practical; I make one romantic decision, and it bit me in the ass,” Lily Collins‘ Emily says in the new Season 3 trailer (watch below). “Are you talking about work or Gabriel?” asks Emily’s best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park). “Paris?!” replies Emily.
Fairfield Sun Times
Flula Borg Talks ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ & Hopes for Season 2
Aca-Scuse me? A common reaction from Pitch Perfect fans after news broke of a streaming series spinoff centering on Adam Devine’s Bumper looking to realize his dream. Flula Borg, who played European rival Pieter Kramer, was excited to get the callback. In Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Kramer is...
Fairfield Sun Times
Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy Sign Amazon Deal — What Does It Mean for ‘The Midnight Club’?
Horror collaborators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are heading to a new streaming home as they sign a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the pair responsible for shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass will create exclusive content for Amazon Studios, developing and producing projects via their Intrepid Pictures company with titles exclusively streaming on Prime Video.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Sets Return as Netflix Unveils First Look at Season 2
Get ready to start the new year right with the return of Netflix‘s Georgia & Ginny. Season 2 kicks off Thursday, January 5, 2023 on the streamer. The show was created by Sarah Lampert, who executive produces the drama about a mother and daughter alongside showrunner Debra J. Fisher. Season 2 picks up with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) having to figure out how to live with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer. Burdened with the new understanding that her step-dad, Kenny, didn’t die of natural causes, Ginny now has to deal with the fact that Georgia (Brianne Howey) not only killed, but she did it to protect Ginny.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Sets Simon Pegg’s Return, Adds Rosemarie Dewitt as Hughie’s Mom
The Boys is adding more stars to its packed ensemble as Simon Pegg sets his return as Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) father alongside new recruit Rosemarie Dewitt who will play Hughie’s mom. But they aren’t the only new additions to Season 4’s cast as Supernatural alum Rob Benedict and Once Upon a Time‘s Elliot Knight also board in new roles.
Five of the best science fiction and fantasy books of 2022
Harry Josephine Giles (Picador) Winner of the 2022 Arthur C Clarke award, this is a remarkable feat of language and imagination: a verse novel written in Orcadian Scots, with a lively and inventive southern English translation running along the bottom of the pages. If that sounds forbidding or abstruse, it shouldn’t: Deep Wheel Orcadia is a rattling read. Two characters arrive at the titular deep-space station: Astrid, returning from Mars to her childhood home; and Darling, who is on the run. They join “the thraan mixter-maxter o fock”, a “tossedawkward mix of people” who work the station, mining a strange substance called Light from a nearby gas giant. The small wheel-world is cognate with Giles’s native Orkney in relation to the mainland, and the book details their hard work and hard play: drink and dancing, love and belonging. There is marvellous language on every page, and if the plot is a little pat, the whole makes for an unforgettable engrossment in community and estrangement.
The best books of 2022
Hanya Yanagihara’s follow-up to A Little Life, Percival Everett’s biting satire and Ali Smith’s playful take on lockdown – Justine Jordan reflects on a year in fiction. Children’s books. Imogen Russell Williams picks the best titles for children and teenagers, from a spooky tale by...
Fairfield Sun Times
Michael Gandolfini Joins ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Alongside Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio
The Many Saints of Newark lead Michael Gandolfini will star alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the upcoming Marvel revival series, Daredevil: Born Again, coming to Disney+ in 2024. According to Deadline, Gandolfini is set for a major role in the superhero series, possibly playing “an ambitious guy...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo, Ken Jennings & More Reveal Favorite Movies
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ from New Jersey, Cris Pannullo, just collected his 18th win on the show on November 30, but we also got some insight into the newfound legend’s taste in cinema. Before pushing his total cash winnings on the game show to $637,923, host Ken Jennings asked Pannullo what films he likes.
Comments / 0