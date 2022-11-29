Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Backfield mates post big numbers in Heritage Hall's 3A championship win
By Ty Loftis | Photos by Michael Kinney Heritage Hall running back River Faulkner, left, blocks for his quarterback, Andy Bass EDMOND - Heritage Hall finished off the year as Class 3A state champions. It was junior quarterback Andy Bass and senior running back River Faulkner who led the ...
tulsapeople.com
True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster
Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa Defensive End Transfer Anthony Goodlow
The Cowboys’ coaching staff has offered a second Tulsa defensive transfer this week. After offering Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright on Wednesday, Oklahoma State offered defensive end Anthony Goodlow on Friday morning. Listed at 6-foot-4, 286 pounds, Goodlow had 44 tackles for the Golden Hurricane this past season, including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He was an All-AAC Second Team selection this season.
Powerhouse programs Stillwater, Choctaw meet to decide 6AII state championship
By Michael Kinney Stillwater photo by Christian Potts Ever since the 2022 season started, it’s seemed like Stillwater and Choctaw were on a collision course. Even though the likes of Edmond Deer Creek and Muskogee were worthy contenders, the Pioneers (13-0) and Yellowjackets (11-1) were ...
Legends Bar in Chickasha is stuffed with legends including the owner himself.
McNatt's roadhouse has proof of the many roads he's been down during his own life, starting with an Elvis Presley concert we saw at age 9.
KOCO
8-year-old Oklahoma BMX racer wins Race of Champions and Grands
DEL CITY, Okla. — KOCO 5 wants to give a big High 5 to an 8-year-old Del City boy who recently won the BMX Race of Champions and Grands. The young racer, Dash Loveless, won the Race of Champions and Grands in both open and class in his age group during a competition last week in Tulsa.
405magazine.com
Delicious Growth, Old Favorites
10 Northeast OKC restaurants you need to try now. Recent developments — including a James Beard Award — have brought Oklahoma City’s northeast side into larger conversations about food, culture, access and justice. The truth is, NEOKC has been churning out great food for decades, but most people who didn’t live there didn’t take the time to pop over for Southern cooking, soul food, barbecue, Bobo’s or any of the other diverse options available for those who knew what to look for. The area is developing rapidly though, and there are plenty of new things to try and old favorites to cherish. Here are 10 NEOKC Restaurants to Try Now.
oklahoma Sooner
Dewey Selmon Joins 2022 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame Class
NORMAN — Former University of Oklahoma defensive standout Dewey Selmon was announced as a 2022 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame inductee on Wednesday. He is joined in the class by former Miami linebacker Bernard Clark Jr. and former Nebraska defensive end Grant Wistrom. A two-time All-America defensive lineman, Selmon...
College Football Star Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Brent Venables is set to lose one of his most talented receivers at Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Sooners former five-star wideout Theo Wease announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal. Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here. I also want to say...
News On 6
OU Close To Developing New Football Facility
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team. The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.
KOCO
Edmond Italian restaurant without head chef, owner after tragic scooter accident
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond Italian restaurant has been without its head chef and owner after a tragic scooter accident. Rachel Foster, the chef and owner of Moni’s Pasta and Pizza, was about to be taken off life-support when her husband said the angels intervened. Over the past...
Adams Tower to be demolished on OU campus
Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
oklahomatoday.com
Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.
Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
Google donates $250,000 to Oklahoma State University for STEM
A major donation that aims to spark additional interest in STEM careers is coming to Stillwater.
OKC shelter overwhelmed by number of dogs, cats
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to be overwhelmed by the number of animals being dropped off at the shelter each day.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas
Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
