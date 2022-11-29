Read full article on original website
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
WLBT
Coroner confirms male homicide victim found on JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the victim was a male. No details are available about what happened, but WLBT crews saw investigators placing a...
Mississippi man arrested after stuffing pants with laundry detergent pods, running out of store
A Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly entered a dollar store on Monday and started stuffing his pants with laundry detergent pods and then ran out of the store after being confronted by store employees. Donovan Sandifer, 23, of Summit was arrested in Walthall County by the...
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim’s body was found on Jackson State’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot. His body was found inside a vehicle. Jackson State University (JSU) leaders confirmed the victim was a student. They […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel police execute 4 drug busts in November
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics and CID investigators were very busy this past month. According to LPD, four drug busts were executed throughout the month of November. In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the executed search warrants. The cases are as follows:
WDAM-TV
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an October murder investigation in Covington County. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, 20-year-old Joseph Owens, of Mount Olive, has been arrested in the case. Owens was arrested by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday on...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Hattiesburg police seeking commercial burglary suspect caught on video
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. In the video, provided by HPD, the suspect is accused of breaking into a storage shed on Walnut Street on Monday, Nov, 21. If you can identify the suspect or have any...
WDAM-TV
Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Missing a loved one is hard, especially during the holidays. A rally was held Wednesday for Johnnie Bennett, a Hattiesburg man who was reported missing almost a month ago. He last was seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Nov. 4 to head to work. Family members...
WDAM-TV
mageenews.com
Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
Mississippi woman, former animal control officer charged with impersonating police officer
A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer has been charged with impersonating a police officer. Wesson Police received a complaint that an individual had contacted a person by electronic means, making various claims under the guise of being a police officer. After further investigation, WPD arrested Rebecca Ann Brock of 1029...
BET
Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis
Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
Images, videos of tornado in South Mississippi fill social media Tuesday evening
Images and video of a tornadic storm in the Bsssfield lit up Twitter Tuesday evening as a series of strong storms were moving across the area in south Mississippi. Below are some of the images from the storm that were tweeted and retweeted in social media Tuesday. ….. …. ….
WDAM-TV
Jones County fire destroys home, no injuries
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in Jones County was destroyed by flames in a Thursday night fire. The Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at 31 Sanderson Road around 10 pm on Dec. 1. When they arrived, the single-wide was already fully engulfed in flames, with the core structure already severely compromised.
Jackson Free Press
Sheriff Lee Vance Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance...
WAPT
Police arrest suspect in shooting that killed delivery driver
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a suspect in connection witha shooting that killed a delivery driver. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested on Nov. 26 on an outstanding murder warrant, police said in a release on Wednesday. Tarik Domino, a Capitol City Produce employee, was making a delivery...
mageenews.com
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
WDAM-TV
Tuesday storm scrapes up Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One family is feeling very fortunate after Tuesday night’s storms. The home of Kerry Lovett, his wife and two children, was destroyed in Tuesday night’s tornado. Wednesday, Lovett and his son, Jay, both said they felt very lucky to have survived the storm.
