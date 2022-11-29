Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Harbaugh Makes Official Decision On Michigan Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, on Wednesday. The original offense date was Oct. 7, according to records. Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit told The Detroit News the timeline from the date of the offense to when the ...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
USC QB Caleb Williams plays on after 'popping' hamstring
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, played the last three quarters of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah on Friday despite sustaining a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Williams got hurt on a 59-yard run late in the first quarter on a...
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024
The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final hurdle was removed late Wednesday when the Rose Bowl finally acquiesced to the expansion. "We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football...
Watch: Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson discusses 37-14 D1-AA victory against Sierra Canyon
CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Lincoln's Roderick Robinson continued his remarkable senior season on Friday night, rushing for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to help propel the Hornets past Sierra Canyon, 37-14. The Georgia-bound running back scored his first touchdown late in the second ...
Lamar Stevens returns to starting lineup, keeps Cavs 'accountable'
CLEVELAND — In a recent game against the Atlanta Hawks, Donovan Mitchell was scored on a few times in short succession. A timeout was needed to help reset the defense. And in the subsequent huddle it was Lamar Stevens, now in a starting role, who was there to pass along some tough love to...
Cowboys prepare blitz for Odell Beckham Jr. visit
With more salary cap space, wins and warm winter days than the New York Giants, the Cowboys are emerging as the leaders in the pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A drumbeat that began with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighing the idea in a radio interview grew...
Warriors' Draymond Green says he appreciates fan's pledge to match fine
Draymond Green's $25,000 fine for cursing at a fan this week took a positive twist Friday when the fan defended Green and pledged to match the fine for charity.
