Fay F. Burnham, 92, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Fay F. Burnham, 92, of State Highway 420, passed away on December 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fay was born February 2, 1930 in Canton, NY, the son of the late Mark and Violet (Dafoe) Burnham. He attended school in Pyrites and later joined the United States Army where he was honorably discharged after two years of service. Fay married Loretta Gauthier on April 30, 1955 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. In 1953, Fay started working at Alcoa in the Pot Rooms and later in the Ingot Department, retiring after 39 years.
Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With great sadness, the family of Hugh P. Wing, 74, announce his passing on November 30, 2022, with his loving wife and son by his side. Hughie is survived by his devoted wife Mary Jane; his son, Hugh, brother, Peter and Eldonna Wing of Clermont, Florida; sisters, Anne and Patrick Reagan of Punta Gorda, Florida and Barbara Wing and Randy Burnham of Massena; his sister-in-law, Marjorie and Richard Phelix of Mitchell, Indiana; many nieces, nephew, and cousins; and his precious fur babies Sammy and Duke.
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home in Potsdam. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
James Kenneth Thompson Jr. – November 27, 2022
James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61; of Oswego, NY passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego, NY to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego, NY. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a United Stated Veteran having...
Janice E. Bouchard, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Janice E. Bouchard, age 86 of Ogdensburg will be held at a time to be determined in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Mrs. Bouchard passed away on Monday (November 28, 2022) at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, a resident of the Bray Road, Norwood, will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood. Mary Jane passed away on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Mary Jane is survived by two step-children, Robert (Pamela) MacDonald and Judy (David) Jackman; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren and a brother Rev. Rodney Ruger, Oregon City, OR. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Robert and her three siblings Richard Ruger, Esther Briggs and Evelyn Knowlton.
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center after a brief stay. Neal was born May 9, 1938 in Ellenburg, a son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Silver) Miller. Neal attended Massena Schools and earned his GED. On August 31, 1957 he married Anna Duprey. Together they raised four children. Anna predeceased him on December 10, 2017.
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it. Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
Manlius police launch investigation into allegations against summer worker
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – The town of Manlius, in conjunction with its police force, has launched an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behavior” by an employee contracted to work for the town on last summer’s theatrical production, Manlius Supervisor John Deer said. The email reporting...
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Threat deemed not credible at Sauquoit High School
SAUQUOIT, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible threat at Sauquoit High School Thursday evening. The sheriff's department was notified of the possible threat at about 10:40pm Thursday. The investigation found that the threat stemmed from a social media post that was previously investigated and had...
Three restaurants fail their health inspections: November 13 to 19
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19 Three food services failed their inspections: Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse Alvord […]
Drivers needed to help veterans get medical care
A program designed to help local veterans get to crucial medical appointments needs help. Bill Gleason, a recruiter for the Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network, said the service was hit hard by the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the program helped more than 20,000 veterans in 14 counties. While the need is still high, Gleason said the number of volunteers has dropped from 240 to 116.
