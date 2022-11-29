Read full article on original website
UK plans to relax ringfencing rules on banks to spark Brexit ‘big bang’
Ministers are considering relaxing rules brought in to stabilise the banking system after the credit crunch, as part of government plans to deregulate the City of London and spark a post-Brexit second big bang for financial services. The ringfencing regulations, introduced unilaterally by the UK in the wake of the...
Water firms’ debts since privatisation hit £54bn as Ofwat refuses to impose limits
Customers pay on average 20% of their bill towards servicing debt and rewarding shareholders, says CMA
EU plans to propose power market overhaul by end-March 2023
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission will make a proposal to redesign the European Union's electricity market by the end of March next year, the bloc's head of energy policy said on Wednesday.
‘You’ll have to talk to the UK staff’: can global water investors be held to account?
Will Malaysia’s YTL, US-based BlackRock and Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings answer questions about environmental damage?
Landowners condemn Tory government for ‘stifling’ rural businesses
Landowners have told the environment secretary they are “running out of patience” with the Conservative government after 12 years of the rural economy being “stifled” and delays to nature-friendly farming payment schemes. At a conference organised by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), the largest...
TechCrunch
Book Excerpt: ‘Better Venture’ looks at how the current venture model connects to the slave trade
He following is a lightly edited and truncated excerpt from “Better Venture: Improving Diversity, Innovation, and Profitability in Venture Capital and Startups,” by Erika Brodnock and Johannes Lenhard, published by Holloway. Brodnock and Lenhard interviewed more than 80 founders, investors, limited partners and academics to determine what needs...
BBC
More UK environment laws to be reviewed after Brexit
There are more EU era environmental laws to review after Brexit than had been previously known, the environment secretary has suggested. Therese Coffey told peers around 1,100 such laws existed. This is roughly double the number identified by the most recent official audit. Under government plans, most EU-derived laws will...
BBC
Holyrood’s budget watchdog growls
An underspend of £2bn is the least of the problems raised with Scottish government accounts for last year. The auditor general has drawn attention to some big bills for things going wrong - not least £60m to settle a claim of wrongful prosecution. He's particularly keen to see...
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of heavy-duty legislating - with a major new law to regulate the internet and a fast-track bill on Northern Ireland, plus some serious scrutiny work, all with a changing cast of characters. Four new secretaries of state face the Commons select committees charged with keeping an eye...
MPs urge Rishi Sunak to attend biodiversity summit in Canada
Forty parliamentarians, including seven Conservative MPs, have privately written to Rishi Sunak imploring him to attend the Cop15 biodiversity conference, which starts next week. In the private letter seen by the Guardian and organised by the all-party parliamentary group on the environment, the parliamentarians warn that a million species are...
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed
Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
