The Guardian

Landowners condemn Tory government for ‘stifling’ rural businesses

Landowners have told the environment secretary they are “running out of patience” with the Conservative government after 12 years of the rural economy being “stifled” and delays to nature-friendly farming payment schemes. At a conference organised by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), the largest...
BBC

More UK environment laws to be reviewed after Brexit

There are more EU era environmental laws to review after Brexit than had been previously known, the environment secretary has suggested. Therese Coffey told peers around 1,100 such laws existed. This is roughly double the number identified by the most recent official audit. Under government plans, most EU-derived laws will...
BBC

Holyrood’s budget watchdog growls

An underspend of £2bn is the least of the problems raised with Scottish government accounts for last year. The auditor general has drawn attention to some big bills for things going wrong - not least £60m to settle a claim of wrongful prosecution. He's particularly keen to see...
BBC

What's happening in Parliament next week?

It's a week of heavy-duty legislating - with a major new law to regulate the internet and a fast-track bill on Northern Ireland, plus some serious scrutiny work, all with a changing cast of characters. Four new secretaries of state face the Commons select committees charged with keeping an eye...
The Guardian

MPs urge Rishi Sunak to attend biodiversity summit in Canada

Forty parliamentarians, including seven Conservative MPs, have privately written to Rishi Sunak imploring him to attend the Cop15 biodiversity conference, which starts next week. In the private letter seen by the Guardian and organised by the all-party parliamentary group on the environment, the parliamentarians warn that a million species are...
BBC

Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners

Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC

Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed

Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.

