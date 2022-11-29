Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Harbaugh Makes Official Decision On Michigan Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, on Wednesday. The original offense date was Oct. 7, according to records. Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit told The Detroit News the timeline from the date of the offense to when the ...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Insider: 11 things to watch in Colts-Cowboys matchup on Sunday Night Football
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are right back on the big stage. For the second time in six days, Indianapolis will be on a prime time stage, taking on the Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in a game televised by WTHR. The Colts (4-7-1) face a tall task...
WFMZ-TV Online
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. San Jose at...
Why Titans' Derrick Henry is a cautionary tale if Eagles give Miles Sanders a big contract
PHILADELPHIA − It's no longer a question of if Miles Sanders will eclipse 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career, as much as when − and what that means for his future as an Eagle. Sanders has 900 yards rushing this season, already a career high, heading into the Eagles'...
Watch: Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson discusses 37-14 D1-AA victory against Sierra Canyon
CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Lincoln's Roderick Robinson continued his remarkable senior season on Friday night, rushing for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to help propel the Hornets past Sierra Canyon, 37-14. The Georgia-bound running back scored his first touchdown late in the second ...
Warriors' Draymond Green says he appreciates fan's pledge to match fine
Draymond Green's $25,000 fine for cursing at a fan this week took a positive twist Friday when the fan defended Green and pledged to match the fine for charity.
Jimmy Butler Is The Miami Heat's `Batman' In Win Against Boston Celtics
With Butler back in the lineup, the Heat defeated the league's best team in overtime
Comments / 0