The Best Man: The Final Chapters Limited Series Trailer Reunites Old Friends
Peacock will take viewers back to the world of The Best Man next month with The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an eight-episode limited series. The streaming service unveiled the official trailer Wednesday, and it looks like there will be some big changes on the horizon for some the most beloved characters.
Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 3 Episode 8
On Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 8, the tension was at a high when Nicky learned a devastating secret about her past. Meanwhile, Bo faced demons from his past as he tried to come to terms with what he ran away from. Elsewhere, Mei Ling tried to get through to...
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
Netflix Drops First Trailer for Harry and Meghan Documentary Series
Netflix will chart the highs and lows of Harry and Meghan. The streaming service dropped a trailer for its Harry & Meghan documentary series on Thursday morning. "In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story," the logline teases.
Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Finds Emily at a Major Crossroads
Emily Cooper is at a crossroads. Our favorite ex-pat is struggling with some big decisions in the just-released trailer for Emily in Paris Season 3, premiering December 21 on Netflix. "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in...
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes subtly address relationship claims on GMA segment
Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have subtly addressed the recent reports surrounding their alleged relationship.During Friday’s segment of GMA 3: What You Need To Know, Holmes poked fun at how it has been an event week for him. His remark comes two days after the Daily Mail broke the news about his rumoured romance with Robach and shared photos of the pair together.“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said in the segment, which has been shared on Twitter. “I just want this one to keep going and going...
Titans: Joseph Morgan Reacts to Midseason Finale's Big Change for Sebastian, Teases Discord Between Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem
Joseph Morgan has played some great villains throughout his impressive career. He currently plays Sebastian/Brother Blood on Titans Season 4. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Morgan about Titans Season 4 Episode 6 -- the midseason finale -- an hour that changed the trajectory of the series. We're...
The White Lotus Hits Series-High Viewership for Most Shocking Episode to Date
The White Lotus remains a major success story for HBO and HBO Max. HBO has announced that The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5 -- the most shocking episode of the series to date -- logged a series high among total viewers. The new episode checked in 2.3 million viewers,...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Happy to Help
We can't control how people see us. We can't control the preconceived notions they have about us. The inmates' freedom is at risk in Fire Country Season 1, Episode 7 when they are blamed for a lost watch. Sharon learns that it is not the worst idea to accept help when it's offered, and Gabriella feels the insecurities of the past come to taunt her.
Titans Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Brother Blood
The slow burn throughout Titans Season 4 paid off in a big way on Titans Season 4 Episode 6. All plot threads came together to give us a midseason finale that felt like a season finale. Everything has changed for our superheroes, and it leaves a lot to ponder as we head into the back half of the season.
Ginny & Georgia Season 2: First Look & Premiere Date!
It's almost time to return to the wonderful -- but complicated -- world of Ginny & Georgia. Netflix on Thursday announced the highly anticipated second season of the beloved dramedy will get underway on January 5, 2023. All ten episodes will be available on that day, so the series will...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Sequel
What happens when an actress' home is broken into, and the team is forced to work with an old nemesis?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7, 20-Squad finds themselves having to work with Sanchez once again when his security job is directly tied to the victim. Meanwhile, Tan struggles to...
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Where There's Smoke There's Fire
We finally break free from the campsite, with everyone settling back into life away from the great outdoors. And things are just as messy as they ever were. While Sunny tries to plot her next move, Cassie sets her sights on getting to the bottom of what happened in the woods during Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9. And she is so damn close to putting everything together.
Rings of Power Stuns Fans, Recasts Fan Favorite Ahead of Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is saying goodbye to one of its most popular actors. Joseph Mawle -- who played Adar, the leader of the Orcs -- is departing ahead of Season 2. The role has been recast, with Peaky Blinders alum Sam Hazeldine taking over...
Let The Right One In: Jacob Buster on Playing a Vampire, and Peter and Claire's Strong Bond
Jacob Buster plays Peter on Showtime's hit vampire drama series Let The Right One In. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with the actor about playing a vampire, the vibe on the set, and more. Scroll down for the full interview. What attracted you to Let the Right One...
