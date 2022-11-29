Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s tech problems may soon get a solution from Nintendo
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have only been out for a couple of weeks, but Nintendo is already aiming to improve the games’ poor technical performance. After complaints from just about everyone about the game’s inconsistent framerate and other technical hitches, Nintendo said on Thursday that it’s working on fixes for some of the games’ bigger issues and will release an update in the future that will hopefully help performance.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are on the hunt for the awful Dudunsparce
Forget legendary Pokémon. Forget super rare shiny Pokémon. The latest prized possession Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can strive towards is the scarce, and extremely stupid, three-segment Dudunsparce. To understand the appeal of Dudunsparce we need to examine its first evolution, Dunsparce. Dunsparce is a common normal-type...
Polygon
How to build a level 3 sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Mario Party-like sandwich making minigame is a bit of chaotic fun, especially when you’re piling on a lot of ingredients. But it’s also useful: Sandwiches grant passive boosts that impact stuff like Pokémon encounters, shiny Pokémon spawn rates, or amassing TM-building resources from Pokémon of a certain type.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s 6-star raids have some of the toughest fights in the game
Tera Raid Battles are the new raid format in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, offering up a challenging battle where trainers can capture powerful Pokémon with unique Tera Types — not mention a ton of reward items. If you’ve been playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ve seen these...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Charizard Tera Raid is live, and you’ll need a strategy to beat it
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first seven-star raid, featuring Charizard with the dragon Tera Type, is live, running through Sunday. Not only is it the first seven-star raid, but it’s the only way, so far, to get Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region. Charizard’s...
Polygon
How to get powerful Paradox Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet
There are new, mysterious Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — creatures people have been calling Paradox Pokémon. They’re monsters that exist in both the past and future, pulled into the present by nebulous means. They’re not exactly legendary Pokémon like in past games, but they are only available after you’ve finished the main story for Scarlet and Violet.
Polygon
Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do
Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a star-studded cast with heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. With so many legends from across Marvel canon, it can be hard to choose which heroes you want to pit against the Mother of Demons and her army. There may also be some unfamiliar faces amongst the bunch. Learn how to pick the right team for the job with our character guide that explains each hero’s specialty.
Polygon
How to increase friendship level in Marvel’s Midnights Suns
Marvel’s Midnight Suns isn’t all about intense tactical battles. Off the field, friendships with heroes are just as important — beyond narrative, establishing those bonds provides significant combat perks. As the friendship levels between the Hunter and the heroes in your roster improve, you’ll unlock passive and combo abilities. If you want to dominate the battlefield, follow our advice and cultivate your friendships at the Abbey.
Polygon
Best winter-themed anime to get in the mood for the season
December is right around the corner, and you know what that means: Time to curl up under a thick blanket, pour yourself some hot cocoa, and watch whole seasons of anime while hibernating inside. Aside from the avalanche of new series that pour onto television and streaming services every season — as well as the best anime the year has to offer — there’s a plethora of fantastic anime to watch that are appropriate for every month and mood, including winter. We’ve handpicked a couple of our favorite anime to watch when days grow darker and the weather starts to turn colder.
Polygon
Marvel Snap’s new card nerfs mean it’s time to rethink some decks
Marvel Snap’s latest update brings with it two new pools of cards, a new kind of earnable currency, and some fairly impactful changes to existing cards. All of those changes are nerfs, and they’re to popular cards like Angela, Mysterio, and Onslaught. They’ll probably impact at least one deck you rely on for Marvel Snap, so here’s what to know before you go into your next match.
Polygon
What you should upgrade first in The Callisto Protocol
If The Callisto Protocol is any indication, capitalism is still gonna be around in the future. The sci-fi horror game features in-game currency — fittingly called Callisto Credits — that’s directly tied to all RPG-like upgrades for both protagonist Jacob and all of his weapons. The problem is that these skills aren’t exactly cheap, nor are Callisto Credits abundant. By the time you’re about to reach the last chapter of the story, it’s likely that you won’t have everything maxed out.
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Dec. 2-6
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.
Polygon
The roguelite management sim that’s impossible to put down
Stacklands starts simply: Open a pack of three cards, each with a resource like “rock” or “wood” on them, then stack them to craft new resources. Sell cards to get coins, which can be spent on larger packs with different resources. It’s a familiar gameplay loop for any management sim lover; it puts players into a catchy flow state that’s reminiscent of Dorfromantik, with its ambient, tile-placement puzzles. But Stacklands’ deceptively simple package hides deep gameplay that sucked me in for hours.
Polygon
Take a first look at Magic: The Gathering’s reskinned Secret Lair Transformers cards
The latest official set of Magic: The Gathering cards, The Brothers’ War, includes a series of cards featuring Transformers, Hasbro’s legacy property involving shape-changing robots. Next, the company is revamping a few other coveted cards, revising their art in a series of Transformers-themed Secret Lair drops. Polygon has the exclusive first look at all the cards, which go on sale beginning Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. PST.
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
Polygon
League of Legends has a multiverse too, and it’s packed with mysteries
League of Legends started as a humble MOBA in the footsteps of a Warcraft mod, but the game has expanded to include a massive fantasy universe rich with lore. Riot has managed to curate a very respectable canon backed by cinematics, novels, comics, and even an Emmy-winning animated show. And if the world of Runeterra isn’t to your tastes, Riot hopes to lure you in with one of their many alternate realities and skin lines. It’s a lot to sift through, and League’s biggest lore fans are digging through all these timelines to guess at how it all fits together and what comes next.
This Super-Plush Pet Bed With Over 52,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Ultimate Snuggle Spot for Dogs & Cats
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most pet parents would do anything to make sure their fur baby is as comfortable as possible (*cough cough* including letting them sleep with you in bed *cough cough*). But this faux fur calming bed is so cuddly and cozy, your pet may decide that their bed is actually way comfier than yours — and best of all, you can get it on sale right now.
Polygon
Breaking down all the Transformers in the Rise of the Beasts trailer because it’s full of Transformers!
The teaser trailer for Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts dropped on Thursday, and — by Primus! — it’s got more robots in it than you can shake a Power Booster Rod at!. Who are these robots? What do they convert into? Whose tusks...
Polygon
Disney’s prodigal animated son, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, stars in a brand-new short
In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, the studio released a brand-new animated short — featuring one of Disney’s oldest and often forgotten characters, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. If you’ve heard of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, it might be because the character was featured in 2010’s Epic Mickey....
Polygon
Amnesia: The Bunker gives the player a gun — but at what cost?
The Amnesia games are notoriously terrifying, pitting the player against strange creatures and bizarre mysteries with only a flashlight and their wits. The third game in the series got introduced on Thursday, and it shakes up the formula to frightening effect. It’s the first game in the series to give the protagonist a gun, although it doesn’t seem like it’ll be too much help in the grand scheme of things.
Comments / 0