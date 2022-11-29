Read full article on original website
The Hammer: Reba McEntire Lifetime Movie Gets a Premiere Date
The Hammer will launch on Lifetime early next year. The cabler announced today that the Reba McEntire movie is to premiere on January 7th at 8/7c on Lifetime. The original movie is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker, who "hands down justice unlike anyone else," the logline teases.
Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 3 Episode 8
On Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 8, the tension was at a high when Nicky learned a devastating secret about her past. Meanwhile, Bo faced demons from his past as he tried to come to terms with what he ran away from. Elsewhere, Mei Ling tried to get through to...
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
Titans: Joseph Morgan Reacts to Midseason Finale's Big Change for Sebastian, Teases Discord Between Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem
Joseph Morgan has played some great villains throughout his impressive career. He currently plays Sebastian/Brother Blood on Titans Season 4. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Morgan about Titans Season 4 Episode 6 -- the midseason finale -- an hour that changed the trajectory of the series. We're...
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Cast Updates, How to Watch and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
Netflix Drops First Trailer for Harry and Meghan Documentary Series
Netflix will chart the highs and lows of Harry and Meghan. The streaming service dropped a trailer for its Harry & Meghan documentary series on Thursday morning. "In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story," the logline teases.
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Sequel
What happens when an actress' home is broken into, and the team is forced to work with an old nemesis?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7, 20-Squad finds themselves having to work with Sanchez once again when his security job is directly tied to the victim. Meanwhile, Tan struggles to...
Ginny & Georgia Season 2: First Look & Premiere Date!
It's almost time to return to the wonderful -- but complicated -- world of Ginny & Georgia. Netflix on Thursday announced the highly anticipated second season of the beloved dramedy will get underway on January 5, 2023. All ten episodes will be available on that day, so the series will...
Jason David Frank: Power Rangers Star's Cause of Death Revealed
Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank died last month. At the time, there were conflicting reports about how the actor died. Frank's wife, Tammie Frank, revealed in a statement to People this week that the actor died by suicide. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a...
Chicago Med Spoilers Season 8 Episode 9: Will Choi and April Have a Happy Ending?
It will be the wedding of the season... or will it?. Everyone's invited to Choi and April's wedding on Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9. Their union has been a long time coming; the last time they tried it, their relationship imploded thanks to April and Marcel's kiss. TV weddings...
Pennyworth: Emma Paetz Reacts to Shocking Season 3 Finale
Pennyworth concluded its shocking third season on HBO Max last week, and we're still trying to process the ending. Just when it seemed like all of the focal characters had found some semblance of happiness, a bomb seemingly decimated London, setting the stage for a very different fourth season. TV...
Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Finds Emily at a Major Crossroads
Emily Cooper is at a crossroads. Our favorite ex-pat is struggling with some big decisions in the just-released trailer for Emily in Paris Season 3, premiering December 21 on Netflix. "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in...
Wednesday Beats Viewership Record Set by Stranger Things Season 4
Wednesday is shaping up to be one of Netflix's biggest hits. The streaming service announced this week that the Jenna Ortega-led series amassed 341.23 million hours viewed in its first week of availability. The numbers mark the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on the...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Happy to Help
We can't control how people see us. We can't control the preconceived notions they have about us. The inmates' freedom is at risk in Fire Country Season 1, Episode 7 when they are blamed for a lost watch. Sharon learns that it is not the worst idea to accept help when it's offered, and Gabriella feels the insecurities of the past come to taunt her.
Titans Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Brother Blood
The slow burn throughout Titans Season 4 paid off in a big way on Titans Season 4 Episode 6. All plot threads came together to give us a midseason finale that felt like a season finale. Everything has changed for our superheroes, and it leaves a lot to ponder as we head into the back half of the season.
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
Tulsa King is not slowing down at Paramount+. The streaming service officially ordered a second season of the Sylvester Stallone drama series on Wednesday. The series launched earlier this month on both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Paramount+ has revealed the series helped drive Paramount+ to "highest single day starts ever."
Rings of Power Stuns Fans, Recasts Fan Favorite Ahead of Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is saying goodbye to one of its most popular actors. Joseph Mawle -- who played Adar, the leader of the Orcs -- is departing ahead of Season 2. The role has been recast, with Peaky Blinders alum Sam Hazeldine taking over...
Gossip Girl Season 2 Review: Armed With a Feud for the Ages, the HBO Max Reboot Finds Purpose
HBO Max's Gossip Girl debuted to a tepid response in 2021, but the series managed to find its footing by the end of the season. The second season, debuting December 1, improves in many areas, but some of the issues that plagued the freshman season remain. We'll start with the...
Daredevil Disney+ Revival Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast
Daredevil: Born Again is taking shape at Disney+. The highly anticipated revival has cast Michael Gandolfini, Deadline reports. Gandolfini is best known for playing young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark. Details remain scarce about Born Again, a revival of the hit Netflix series...
