TV Fanatic

The Hammer: Reba McEntire Lifetime Movie Gets a Premiere Date

The Hammer will launch on Lifetime early next year. The cabler announced today that the Reba McEntire movie is to premiere on January 7th at 8/7c on Lifetime. The original movie is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker, who "hands down justice unlike anyone else," the logline teases.
TV Fanatic

Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 3 Episode 8

On Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 8, the tension was at a high when Nicky learned a devastating secret about her past. Meanwhile, Bo faced demons from his past as he tried to come to terms with what he ran away from. Elsewhere, Mei Ling tried to get through to...
TV Fanatic

Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy

Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
TV Fanatic

Netflix Drops First Trailer for Harry and Meghan Documentary Series

Netflix will chart the highs and lows of Harry and Meghan. The streaming service dropped a trailer for its Harry & Meghan documentary series on Thursday morning. "In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story," the logline teases.
TV Fanatic

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Sequel

What happens when an actress' home is broken into, and the team is forced to work with an old nemesis?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7, 20-Squad finds themselves having to work with Sanchez once again when his security job is directly tied to the victim. Meanwhile, Tan struggles to...
TV Fanatic

Ginny & Georgia Season 2: First Look & Premiere Date!

It's almost time to return to the wonderful -- but complicated -- world of Ginny & Georgia. Netflix on Thursday announced the highly anticipated second season of the beloved dramedy will get underway on January 5, 2023. All ten episodes will be available on that day, so the series will...
TV Fanatic

Jason David Frank: Power Rangers Star's Cause of Death Revealed

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank died last month. At the time, there were conflicting reports about how the actor died. Frank's wife, Tammie Frank, revealed in a statement to People this week that the actor died by suicide. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a...
TV Fanatic

Pennyworth: Emma Paetz Reacts to Shocking Season 3 Finale

Pennyworth concluded its shocking third season on HBO Max last week, and we're still trying to process the ending. Just when it seemed like all of the focal characters had found some semblance of happiness, a bomb seemingly decimated London, setting the stage for a very different fourth season. TV...
TV Fanatic

Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Finds Emily at a Major Crossroads

Emily Cooper is at a crossroads. Our favorite ex-pat is struggling with some big decisions in the just-released trailer for Emily in Paris Season 3, premiering December 21 on Netflix. "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in...
TV Fanatic

Wednesday Beats Viewership Record Set by Stranger Things Season 4

Wednesday is shaping up to be one of Netflix's biggest hits. The streaming service announced this week that the Jenna Ortega-led series amassed 341.23 million hours viewed in its first week of availability. The numbers mark the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on the...
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Happy to Help

We can't control how people see us. We can't control the preconceived notions they have about us. The inmates' freedom is at risk in Fire Country Season 1, Episode 7 when they are blamed for a lost watch. Sharon learns that it is not the worst idea to accept help when it's offered, and Gabriella feels the insecurities of the past come to taunt her.
TV Fanatic

Titans Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Brother Blood

The slow burn throughout Titans Season 4 paid off in a big way on Titans Season 4 Episode 6. All plot threads came together to give us a midseason finale that felt like a season finale. Everything has changed for our superheroes, and it leaves a lot to ponder as we head into the back half of the season.
TV Fanatic

Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Tulsa King is not slowing down at Paramount+. The streaming service officially ordered a second season of the Sylvester Stallone drama series on Wednesday. The series launched earlier this month on both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Paramount+ has revealed the series helped drive Paramount+ to "highest single day starts ever."
TV Fanatic

Rings of Power Stuns Fans, Recasts Fan Favorite Ahead of Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is saying goodbye to one of its most popular actors. Joseph Mawle -- who played Adar, the leader of the Orcs -- is departing ahead of Season 2. The role has been recast, with Peaky Blinders alum Sam Hazeldine taking over...
TV Fanatic

Daredevil Disney+ Revival Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast

Daredevil: Born Again is taking shape at Disney+. The highly anticipated revival has cast Michael Gandolfini, Deadline reports. Gandolfini is best known for playing young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark. Details remain scarce about Born Again, a revival of the hit Netflix series...

