Ohio State

Ohio giving another $50 million for school safety

By J.D. Davidson
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses proposals to improve school safety in the state following the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school May 27. Andrew Welsh-Huggins / AP

(The Center Square) – Ohio will add another $50 million to a growing total of state money for security upgrades at more than 700 schools across the state.

The $57.8 million rounds out a $100 million increase Gov. Mike DeWine and the General Assembly agreed upon for school safety projects. The final round of funding is spread among 708 schools. Overall, 1,868 public and charter schools received money from the K-12 School Safety Grant Program over the past few months.

"We are being proactive in keeping our schools safe in Ohio. Student and staff safety is paramount,” DeWine said. “These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students."

The program gives systems money to help schools with physical security expenses, such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.

The Ohio School Safety Center was created in 2019 to help schools, colleges and universities and law enforcement agencies to prevent, prepare for and respond to threats and acts of violence, including self-harm, through a solutions-based approach, according to a news release.

As previously reported by The Center Square, DeWine announced $5 million last week for safety at state colleges and universities.

It was all part of a school safety effort that gave money to public K-12 schools, charter nonpublic schools, preschools nonprofits and religious institutions. Also, the Ohio School Safety Working Group, consisting of experts in the fields of public safety, education, mental health, emergency management and others. The group meets quarterly to discuss school safety issues, trends, and local needs.

Also, the Student Wellness Success Fund, a $1.2 billion state investment, was worked into the new school funding formula signed into law last summer. That program has funded the launch of 1,300 mental health programs and trained 6,500 educators and school professionals, according to the release.

The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Michigan charter school advocates prepare for anticipated Democratic cuts

(The Center Square) – Election of Democratic majorities in the Michigan House and Senate is a warning shot for the state’s public charter schools. The incoming bicameral majorities and reelected Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have already signaled antipathy toward public charter schools. Drawing much of the Democrats’ ire are for-profit education management organizations operating 42% of public charter schools in Detroit alone as of 2021. Holly Wetzel, director of public...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a few weeks left until the new year, Ohio lawmakers are pushing their bills through the statehouse and Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced support for several pieces of legislation. One is Senate Bill 178 which reforms the responsibility of state education offices. While the bill was not his idea, DeWine […]
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Report: Charter school enrollment increases in Georgia

(The Center Square) — More Georgia students are attending charter schools, while enrollment at public schools is declining, according to a new report. New figures from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools show that Georgia experienced a roughly 4.9% increase in charter enrollments between 2019-20 and 2021-22. Meanwhile, traditional public schools saw a roughly 1.9% decline in enrollments during the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Constitutional amendments in Ohio could have a new requirement to pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Republicans broadened the scope of a measure Thursday that would make it more difficult for citizen-initiated petitions to be embedded within the state constitution. Two weeks after Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) presented a proposal requiring 60% of the vote, as opposed to a simple […]
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Study shows a year-round school calendar has no academic benefit

(The Center Square) – Dozens of Illinois schools have gone to a year-round calendar, but a study suggests there are drawbacks. Year-round school is not a new idea. The idea was first adopted around 1970 in suburban districts like Valley View, Illinois, and Hayward, California, where enrollments were surging as families left nearby cities. Some states, Washington and South Carolina, are considering year-round school calendars to recoup learning loss due...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania public schools adding racial, cultural bias rules for teachers

(The Center Square) – Culture, bias, diversity, inclusion and prejudices are buzzwords punctuating new guidelines being put in place to certify educators in Pennsylvania. The changes to and implementation of the new certification process has been nearly five years in the making, inclusive of legislative committee endorsements and public comment. Integration of Chapter 49 competencies and standards in the field – education prep programs, induction programs, and continuing professional development...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSAZ

Ohio Gov. DeWine announces $57.8 million in safety grants

OHIO (WSAZ) - School safety remains at the forefront of many minds, following violent situations that have unfolded at schools across the country. To help improve safety in the classroom, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced $57.8 million in grant funding is going toward school districts throughout Ohio. “We’re super grateful...
OHIO STATE
nbc24.com

Northwest Ohio legislators, law enforcement hopeful about anti-swatting bill

This fall, swatting incidents happened in Toledo, Findlay, Columbus and Cincinnati. "It's very dangerous. Dangerous for the people that are the victims of the swatting, it’s dangerous for law enforcement officers, it's dangerous for other people in the community and that's why legislatures have acted the way they have because of those incidents," said Capt. Matt Luettke of Lucas County Sheriff's Office.
TOLEDO, OH
The Center Square

Virginia student loan holders wait as Biden relief plan stuck in courts

(The Center Square) – As President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan remains tied up in the courts, many Virginia student loan holders are still unsure whether they will have some of their debt forgiven. About 12.5% of Virginians, which is more than 1.08 million people, owe some money on student loans. The average amount of debt per borrower is the fourth highest in the country at more than $39,000 per person, according to the Education Data Initiative. More than 85% of borrowers currently owe...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged

Mail-in ballot count error found An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Washington state ranked 31st in the nation for drop in unemployment claims

(The Center Square) – Washington state ranks in the bottom half of the country in terms of week-over-week decreases in unemployment claims, according to an analysis from WalletHub released on Thursday. “Washington ranks 31st in terms of unemployment claims decreasing,” said Jill Gonzalez, analyst for the personal finance website. To determine its ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

West Virginia gets $9.8 million for rural development projects

(The Center Square) – West Virginia will receive more than $9.8 million in grant and loan funding from the federal government to support three rural development projects. The money will support sewer system improvements and expanding water access. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the grants through its Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
The Center Square

Recreational marijuana ballot initiative lands 50,000 signatures

(The Center Square) – Florida could see future changes to its marijuana laws if a petition that has already gathered almost 50,000 validated signatures is put on the ballot in 2024 to legalize the use of marijuana products for adults. The Smart & Safe Florida political committee and the state’s leading marijuana company, Trulieve, are the driving forces behind the initiative, and thus far, the group has managed to total 49,692 valid signatures. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

