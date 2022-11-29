Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
utdailybeacon.com
UT named bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University in 2022 report
On Nov. 9, the University of Tennessee was recognized as a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University (BFU) by the League of American Bicyclists. According to the League, the program “recognizes institutions of higher education for promoting and providing a more bikeable campus for students, staff and visitors.”. The organization focuses...
utdailybeacon.com
‘There is no space’: Bustling town hall protests relocation of humanities departments, student programs
Faculty and students concerned with the University of Tennessee’s recent plans to relocate departments housed within Greve, Dunford and Henson halls – which are slated for demolition – held a town hall meeting last night in Strong Hall to show administrators how they feel negatively impacted by the proposed plans.
Two buildings on Knoxville College campus cited by city as 'unfit' and 'dangerous'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus were city by the city for being "unfit" and "dangerous." Leaders said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall were not suitable for students. The president of Knoxville College, Leonard Adams, said he will present a plan of...
brianhornback.com
Custodian Crisis at Knox Schools? Apparently NOT!
Last evening I posted about the outsourcing of custodian services at the Farragut, Hardin Valley and Karns schools. During my lunch, I went to Knox Schools website to see how critical the custodian vacancies are at the school district. You know 90 plus schools, it’s gotta be bad, right?
wvlt.tv
Tennessee football bowl possibilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four conference championship games will decide how the final pieces fit into this year’s college football bowl schedule. Three unbeaten teams remain in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. No. 4 USC is the top-one loss team, and the two teams...
wvlt.tv
Families can get free books from Tenn. Dept. of Education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2. The program allows families to order an at-home “Decodable Book Series” for each of their children over winter break.
Tennessee Tribune
State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials
The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
themoorecountynews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Knoxville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Knoxville, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fact or Fiction: Alabama over Tennessee, Neal Brown, Trent Dilfer
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he breaks down whether Alabama should be ranked ahead of Tennessee, if WVU...
WATE
New US bike route takes riders from Kentucky to Chattanooga through Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new U.S. Bicycle Route designated trail in Tennessee will take cyclists from the Kentucky border, through Knoxville and into Chattanooga.
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
actionnews5.com
Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients. The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
utdailybeacon.com
Giving Guide: 7 local nonprofits to contribute to this holiday season
As the holiday season rolls around, not only is it a time for shopping and celebrating, but it is also a time to give back to the community. Knoxville and the broader East Tennessee area is home to a number of nonprofit organizations that take care of everything ranging from animal welfare to arts and culture.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll
Your headlines from 11/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Greyhound bus meeting in Knoxville, USA moves on in World Cup. Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year. Updated: 13 hours ago. Kirdwood Street becomes new location for Greyhound bus stop. Alternative ways...
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee set to start postseason against Purdue
Tennessee saw its name called on Sunday night on the NCAA Selection Show. The Lady Vols got an at-large bid, sending them to Louisville to face Purdue at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The Lady Vols were overwhelmed with emotion when they saw their name pop up, feeling the results of what had been an uphill battle all season.
wvlt.tv
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the Knoxville Chamber showed Knoxville is not keeping up with other cities economically. The report, “Transitioning Knoxville’s Economy for the Imagination Age,” outlines the need for economic growth in the city. It shows Knoxville is behind when it comes to average annual pay compared to cities like Raleigh, Asheville and Chattanooga.
Village women growing Democrats club
State Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, speaks at the June meeting of the Loudon County Democratic Women at Roane State Community College’s downtown Lenoir City campus.
