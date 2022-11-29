ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

utdailybeacon.com

UT named bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University in 2022 report

On Nov. 9, the University of Tennessee was recognized as a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University (BFU) by the League of American Bicyclists. According to the League, the program “recognizes institutions of higher education for promoting and providing a more bikeable campus for students, staff and visitors.”. The organization focuses...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Custodian Crisis at Knox Schools? Apparently NOT!

Last evening I posted about the outsourcing of custodian services at the Farragut, Hardin Valley and Karns schools. During my lunch, I went to Knox Schools website to see how critical the custodian vacancies are at the school district. You know 90 plus schools, it’s gotta be bad, right?
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee football bowl possibilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four conference championship games will decide how the final pieces fit into this year’s college football bowl schedule. Three unbeaten teams remain in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. No. 4 USC is the top-one loss team, and the two teams...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Families can get free books from Tenn. Dept. of Education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2. The program allows families to order an at-home “Decodable Book Series” for each of their children over winter break.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials

The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Knoxville

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Knoxville, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients. The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days...
MEMPHIS, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Giving Guide: 7 local nonprofits to contribute to this holiday season

As the holiday season rolls around, not only is it a time for shopping and celebrating, but it is also a time to give back to the community. Knoxville and the broader East Tennessee area is home to a number of nonprofit organizations that take care of everything ranging from animal welfare to arts and culture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll

Your headlines from 11/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Greyhound bus meeting in Knoxville, USA moves on in World Cup. Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year. Updated: 13 hours ago. Kirdwood Street becomes new location for Greyhound bus stop. Alternative ways...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee set to start postseason against Purdue

Tennessee saw its name called on Sunday night on the NCAA Selection Show. The Lady Vols got an at-large bid, sending them to Louisville to face Purdue at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The Lady Vols were overwhelmed with emotion when they saw their name pop up, feeling the results of what had been an uphill battle all season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the Knoxville Chamber showed Knoxville is not keeping up with other cities economically. The report, “Transitioning Knoxville’s Economy for the Imagination Age,” outlines the need for economic growth in the city. It shows Knoxville is behind when it comes to average annual pay compared to cities like Raleigh, Asheville and Chattanooga.
KNOXVILLE, TN

