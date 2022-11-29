Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Where to get the best coffee in the Akron areaJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Woman wanted in Akron murder
A warrant has been issued for a woman in connection to a man’s murder in Akron.
Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Mom accidentally shot by 3-year-old son, Stark County Sheriff says
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The shooting of a 23-year-old Canton Township woman on Friday was determined to be accidental, according to Stark County Sheriff George Maier. The shooting happened at approximately 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 4100 block of Lincoln Street East in Canton Township, according to a department Facebook post.
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies women in Lowellville homicides
The man suspected of murdering a mother and daughter in Lowellville has taken his own life, according to investigators. The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the victims as 25-year-old Catheryn Hudak and her mother, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department tells 21 News that 38-year-old Jonathan Crago of...
‘You are a monster’: Na’Kia Crawford’s killer sentenced
Na'Kia Crawford was hit several times and died from her injuries.
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
YAHOO!
Willoughby Hills police arrest five suspected of receiving stolen goods
Dec. 1—Five suspects originally stopped for speeding on Interstate 90 in Willoughby Hills were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in connection with thefts at various UPS stores. According to the incident report provided by Willoughby Hills Police, four adults were transported to the Lake County Jail and...
3-year-old shoots 23-year-old mother in Canton
A 23-year-old woman was shot by her 3-year-old son in Canton on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
SWAT Team arrests murder suspect at Westlake hotel
The Westlake Police Department released information Thursday about an early morning SWAT situation at a hotel.
Former Streetsboro councilman and son facing dozens of charges
A former Streetsboro councilman and his son are now facing dozens of charges.
cleveland19.com
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
cleveland19.com
Killer of 38-year-old man shot dead in Akron home on the loose, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman who shot and killed a 38-year-old man in an Akron home is on the loose, police said, and detectives need help catching the suspected killer. Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man was killed inside a residence in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue on Nov. 30.
Police: School bus driver drank vodka while driving students
MEDINA, Ohio — A school bus driver in Ohio is facing charges and was fired after police said he drove students while drunk. The Medina Police Department said in a news release that Herbert Ferguson was arrested on Nov. 30 after a random alcohol test administered after his morning bus route revealed he was drunk.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old pleads guilty to aggravated rioting at Stark County juvenile facility
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the 12 prisoners arrested last month after a “contained barricade” at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility pleaded guilty in Stark County Common Pleas Court. Malik Boston, 19, was convicted of escape, inducing panic, aggravated rioting and complicity to commit vandalism. The...
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 78-year-old Massillon man was struck and killed by a car in the city Wednesday evening. Massillon police and the coroner’s office say James Maxheimer was struck on Tremont Avenue SW between 13th and 14th Streets at a little before 6 p.m.
cleveland19.com
She goes by many names, so let’s just call her wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a woman with many aliases, and is wanted for punching a person and then beating them with a chair. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Bridget Cernoga also goes by the names Bridget Divencenzo, Clara Edwards, Brigita Gernoga and Brigita Sernoga to name a few.
Akron rookie officer rescues 91-year-old bedridden woman from fire
As far back as he can recall, Akron Police Officer Aaron Williams has felt a calling to help people.
Man wanted for murder of Adrianna K. Taylor turns self in
The search for Anthony M. Kennedy, 43, who was wanted for the death of a 23-year-old Cleveland woman ended Wednesday when he turned himself in to the Allegheny County Police Department.
Person suspected of damaging Browns field identified
The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.
