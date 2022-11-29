ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mom accidentally shot by 3-year-old son, Stark County Sheriff says

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The shooting of a 23-year-old Canton Township woman on Friday was determined to be accidental, according to Stark County Sheriff George Maier. The shooting happened at approximately 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 4100 block of Lincoln Street East in Canton Township, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies women in Lowellville homicides

The man suspected of murdering a mother and daughter in Lowellville has taken his own life, according to investigators. The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the victims as 25-year-old Catheryn Hudak and her mother, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department tells 21 News that 38-year-old Jonathan Crago of...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
ELYRIA, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Police: School bus driver drank vodka while driving students

MEDINA, Ohio — A school bus driver in Ohio is facing charges and was fired after police said he drove students while drunk. The Medina Police Department said in a news release that Herbert Ferguson was arrested on Nov. 30 after a random alcohol test administered after his morning bus route revealed he was drunk.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 78-year-old Massillon man was struck and killed by a car in the city Wednesday evening. Massillon police and the coroner’s office say James Maxheimer was struck on Tremont Avenue SW between 13th and 14th Streets at a little before 6 p.m.
MASSILLON, OH

