FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
utdailybeacon.com
‘There is no space’: Bustling town hall protests relocation of humanities departments, student programs
Faculty and students concerned with the University of Tennessee’s recent plans to relocate departments housed within Greve, Dunford and Henson halls – which are slated for demolition – held a town hall meeting last night in Strong Hall to show administrators how they feel negatively impacted by the proposed plans.
UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
utdailybeacon.com
UT named bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University in 2022 report
On Nov. 9, the University of Tennessee was recognized as a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University (BFU) by the League of American Bicyclists. According to the League, the program “recognizes institutions of higher education for promoting and providing a more bikeable campus for students, staff and visitors.”. The organization focuses...
Two buildings on Knoxville College campus cited by city as 'unfit' and 'dangerous'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus were city by the city for being "unfit" and "dangerous." Leaders said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall were not suitable for students. The president of Knoxville College, Leonard Adams, said he will present a plan of...
utdailybeacon.com
Giving Guide: 7 local nonprofits to contribute to this holiday season
As the holiday season rolls around, not only is it a time for shopping and celebrating, but it is also a time to give back to the community. Knoxville and the broader East Tennessee area is home to a number of nonprofit organizations that take care of everything ranging from animal welfare to arts and culture.
themoorecountynews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Knoxville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Knoxville, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
utdailybeacon.com
UT Libraries Game Night celebrates International Game Month
November kicks off the holiday season – however, it also is International Game Month (IGM). This is an initiative run by volunteers across the world to reconnect communities to their libraries and stimulate the mind with more traditional games, juxtaposed with games from the modern age. Before it was...
WATE
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Village women growing Democrats club
State Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, speaks at the June meeting of the Loudon County Democratic Women at Roane State Community College’s downtown Lenoir City campus.
multihousingnews.com
Knoxville Self Storage Changes Hands
The 650-unit facility came online in October 2022. Platinum Storage Group has acquired a 650-unit storage facility in Knoxville, Tenn. MV Investment sold the recently completed asset, which operates under the Storelocal Storage brand. The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller included Managing Directors Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza,...
WBIR
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 | 'Tripledemic' driving a national wave of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three different viruses are driving a national trend of sickness — RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Some experts are calling it a "tripledemic," and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said around 78% of hospital beds across the nation are being used. In...
12 Days of Christmas with Beth Haynes 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event benefitting the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the McNabb Center! Every year, hundreds of local businesses donate unique items and experiences.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
WATE
Kelly Clarkson Show gives $50,000 to KSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra received surprise donations on The Kelly Clarkson Show; totaling $50,000. The contributions were inspired by KSO’s music education programs that help young students learn, discover, bring music into classrooms. Netspend, a financial services company, gave $25,000 that was then matched...
wvlt.tv
Knox County, former employee exchange allegations, insults following misconduct scandal, firing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sent employees to work at his home on company time and pressured another employee to lie about an ethics investigation, according to court documents filed by former Parks and Recreation Director Paul White. County officials responded to the allegations, calling White...
insideofknoxville.com
Monkey’s Bar to Open Soon at Central and Depot
103 West Depot Avenue, at the corner of Central and Depot, did not stay vacant long. Elle Nelson, who will be known to patrons of the now closed Central Depot Bar, will open Monkey’s Bar in the very near future. I stopped by to speak with Elle to learn more about how she became one of the very few women to own a bar in the city and what patrons of the new establishment might expect.
New Knoxville Greyhound stop disrupts city bus operations, mayor’s office says
Greyhound rejected an offer from the City of Knoxville to share a local transit center and the company's decision to change their local bus stop location for the third time this year presents significant issues, the mayor's office said in a recent update given to city council.
etxview.com
A Wildwood homecoming: Barnards return to pastor church they were married in 45 years ago
It was June 7, 1977 when two high school sweethearts from Porter High School said “I do” and embarked on a life together that’s still being written. Charlie Barnard and Teresa Riden moved away after graduating from Porter and attending East Tennessee State University. Charlie would become a pastor and the couple ended up in South Carolina. Teresa chose nursing as her career.
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
