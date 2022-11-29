ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

utdailybeacon.com

UT named bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University in 2022 report

On Nov. 9, the University of Tennessee was recognized as a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly University (BFU) by the League of American Bicyclists. According to the League, the program “recognizes institutions of higher education for promoting and providing a more bikeable campus for students, staff and visitors.”. The organization focuses...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Giving Guide: 7 local nonprofits to contribute to this holiday season

As the holiday season rolls around, not only is it a time for shopping and celebrating, but it is also a time to give back to the community. Knoxville and the broader East Tennessee area is home to a number of nonprofit organizations that take care of everything ranging from animal welfare to arts and culture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Knoxville

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Knoxville, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

UT Libraries Game Night celebrates International Game Month

November kicks off the holiday season – however, it also is International Game Month (IGM). This is an initiative run by volunteers across the world to reconnect communities to their libraries and stimulate the mind with more traditional games, juxtaposed with games from the modern age. Before it was...
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
multihousingnews.com

Knoxville Self Storage Changes Hands

The 650-unit facility came online in October 2022. Platinum Storage Group has acquired a 650-unit storage facility in Knoxville, Tenn. MV Investment sold the recently completed asset, which operates under the Storelocal Storage brand. The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller included Managing Directors Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

12 Days of Christmas with Beth Haynes 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event benefitting the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the McNabb Center! Every year, hundreds of local businesses donate unique items and experiences.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Kelly Clarkson Show gives $50,000 to KSO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra received surprise donations on The Kelly Clarkson Show; totaling $50,000. The contributions were inspired by KSO’s music education programs that help young students learn, discover, bring music into classrooms. Netspend, a financial services company, gave $25,000 that was then matched...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Monkey’s Bar to Open Soon at Central and Depot

103 West Depot Avenue, at the corner of Central and Depot, did not stay vacant long. Elle Nelson, who will be known to patrons of the now closed Central Depot Bar, will open Monkey’s Bar in the very near future. I stopped by to speak with Elle to learn more about how she became one of the very few women to own a bar in the city and what patrons of the new establishment might expect.
KNOXVILLE, TN
etxview.com

A Wildwood homecoming: Barnards return to pastor church they were married in 45 years ago

It was June 7, 1977 when two high school sweethearts from Porter High School said “I do” and embarked on a life together that’s still being written. Charlie Barnard and Teresa Riden moved away after graduating from Porter and attending East Tennessee State University. Charlie would become a pastor and the couple ended up in South Carolina. Teresa chose nursing as her career.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

