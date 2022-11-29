Anubis, a CS:GO map that replaced Dust II in the active map pool on Nov. 18, has some bugs that Valve apparently isn’t aware of. As soon as Anubis was added to the official rotation, professional players and streamers started to play it in order to prepare for official matches or create content while the topic is fresh. One of the bugs is near the entrance of the B bombsite. Brazilian content creator Giovanni “Gio” Deniz spotted that there is an invisible texture that prevents grenades from going through; they actually bounce back after you throw them.

