Rise again: Newest Monster Hunter title finally heading to Xbox and PlayStation in 2023
Monster Hunter Rise, the newest title in the franchise, is finally coming to other consoles in 2023 when the game releases on Xbox and PlayStation in January after a long period of Nintendo Switch console exclusivity. The popular title will come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S,...
Final piece of the puzzle: Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with BOOM
Team Secret has finalized its series of announcements with the last member of their Dota 2 squad today, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan. The position one player will be moving to the team from Gaimin Gladiators to take up the mid-lane from Nisha. BOOM has been an incremental part...
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
Yay set to make his Cloud9 VALORANT debut at Red Bull Home Ground
Arguably the world’s best VALORANT player, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, will debut for his new team Cloud9 at the Red Bull Home Ground event beginning on Dec. 9. The dangerous-looking new C9 roster is the eighth and final squad to join the stacked pool of competing teams, comprised mostly of other partnered VCT squads playing in 2023 like Team Liquid, Team Vitality, 100 Thieves, KRÜ Esports, Team Heretics, and FUT Esports. The only non-VCT partnered team competing is FOKUS, who recently announced they will compete in the Northern EMEA Challengers league next year.
Liquid acquires World Champion jungler, goes full Korean with revamped LCS roster for 2023
After back-to-back seasons of disappointment, one of the best organizations in North American League of Legends has rebuilt itself into a contender over the offseason. Liquid has revealed its new starting LCS roster for 2023 today, including a combination of veteran stars and rookie prospects. There are two new members...
New NA VALORANT Challengers League info points to a cutthroat season fans won’t want to miss
The North American VALORANT Challengers League, one of more than 20 regional Challengers leagues making up the second tier of the VALORANT Champions Tour, will feature 12 competing teams comprised of up to six direct invites and at minimum six open qualifier teams. The NA Challengers League will represent “the...
Who is HUNDEN and why was he banned from CS:GO?
Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen, one of the most controversial characters in CS:GO esports, might be up for a new coaching job in 2023 following his unban from Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC)-member events today. The 31-year-old has a storied career in the Danish scene of Counter-Strike that dates back to...
Fnatic parts ways with Europe’s most inspiring League of Legends head coach ahead of 2023
After two memorable years with the orange and black, head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi will be stepping away from Fnatic and looking for a new League of Legends organization to call home in 2023, the organization announced today. The 26-year-old joined the perennial LEC champions at the end...
How VALORANT’s new 2023 map pool will alter the pick/ban meta of the world’s best teams
A huge shift in the VALORANT meta is coming in January 2023 when the map rotation is changed yet again. With the arrival of Patch 6.0, both Breeze and Bind will be removed while Split is being restored, with potentially a new map joining it. One of the most important...
The bird leaves the nest: Nisha and Team Secret part ways ahead of the 2023 Dota 2 season
Team Secret has spent the last two days confirming its Dota 2 squad for the 2023 DPC season. Despite rumors of a complete rebuild, Secret kept most of its TI11 players except for Nisha. Regarded as one of the best and most stable core players in the game, Nisha had...
Worlds 2022 champion reportedly flirting with move to Team Liquid
One player from DRX’s League of Legends World Championship-winning roster is set to fly to North America. According to a report from Blix.gg’s Alejandro Gomis today, Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon has reached a verbal agreement with Team Liquid and is set to become the team’s starting jungler in the LCS for the upcoming season.
When does the Apex Legends Wintertide collection event end?
The Winter Express is on its way into the station, and starting on Dec. 6, Apex Legends players will be able to earn new cosmetics as a part of the Wintertide collection event. With a special limited-time event reward system, players don’t even need to go into the store to...
CS:GO map Anubis remains full of bugs nearly 2 weeks after entering pro map pool
Anubis, a CS:GO map that replaced Dust II in the active map pool on Nov. 18, has some bugs that Valve apparently isn’t aware of. As soon as Anubis was added to the official rotation, professional players and streamers started to play it in order to prepare for official matches or create content while the topic is fresh. One of the bugs is near the entrance of the B bombsite. Brazilian content creator Giovanni “Gio” Deniz spotted that there is an invisible texture that prevents grenades from going through; they actually bounce back after you throw them.
A fan-favorite map is finally making a return to VALORANT
Prayers have been answered. Split is set to return to the competitive map pool rotation in VALORANT. Split, which was one of the four original maps introduced in the VALORANT beta at launch, will return to the map rotation while Bind and Breeze are temporarily out of the competitive and unrated queues, according to a press release from Riot Games today.
Imagine if he had a real weapon: Riot outlines Jax’s mid-scope update coming to League next year
A couple of weeks ago, Riot Games officially confirmed Jax and Rell are next-in-line for a mid-scope update. After weeks of waiting, Riot revealed the entire list of changes Jax is getting with League of Legends Patch 13.1. According to a post from lead champion designer August Browning last night,...
NFL Zone coming to Fortnite with unique minigames and team-inspired maps
While Fortnite started as a standard take on the emerging battle royale trend, it has quickly evolved into a platform for any player to host their own games. Throughout the last four years, Epic Games has allowed players to create all kinds of maps and mini-games through its Creative mode. Now, it seems the NFL is once again hosting its own map in the game.
Owakening leads Boston Breach in major upset to kick off 2023 CDL season
The Call of Duty League returned for its fourth season today with the Boston Breach taking down the Atlanta FaZe 3-1 to open the professional Modern Warfare 2 circuit. After a season that saw FaZe reach four grand finals without claiming a championship, the CDL’s most dominant franchise decided to make a change heading into 2023, replacing two-time world champion Arcitys with longtime veteran SlasheR. SlasheR, who won a world championship with Envy in 2016, comes to Atlanta after spending last season with the Los Angeles Guerrillas.
Bad News Eagles set to part with CS:GO coach amid rumors of a Major winner inbound
Albanian CS:GO head coach Klesti “stikle-” Kola is set to depart Bad News Eagles after helping them qualify for two Major championships in 2022. There have been rumors that Devilwalk, who won one Major as a player and other as a coach for Fnatic, is joining Bad News Eagles after he was spotted practicing with the Kosovar team.
Best TFT Set 8 comps to play at launch
Flexibility and variance define Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, providing players with a number of ways to reach strong end-game board states and a top-four lobby finish. Heading into the TFT Set Eight launch on Dec. 7, there are a number of top-performing comps on the PBE servers. But slotting in champions to form a comp and holding out for best-in-slot items are only a portion of what’s needed to rank up the ladder.
Overwatch League veteran Danteh departs the Houston Outlaws
As the Overwatch League deals with increased uncertainty regarding its 2023 season, many of the league’s veterans have switched teams or entered the free agent pool. One Texas team’s stalwart veteran will now be joining them as the offseason rages on. Dante “Danteh” Cruz, one of the most...
