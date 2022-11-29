ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

dayton247now.com

Washington Township to host Woodland Lights ONE-derland Walk

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - Washington Township has partnered with Up and Running to host a holiday themed walk through Woodland Lights. Participants can enjoy the festive scenery as they walk laps and earn tickets. Each lap around Woodland Lights (maximum of five laps) earns the participant a raffle ticket...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Response from local school districts receiving safety and security funds

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- School districts across the Miami Valley are receiving thousands of dollars to improve school safety and security. This comes after Governor Mike DeWine announced the awards as part of the Ohio K-12 Safety Grant Program. A total of 708 schools in 57 counties will get a...
DAYTON, OH
Woman who died in Washington Township crash has been identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The woman who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Washington Township has been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said today that Gillermina Rodriguez, 81, of Dayton died following the crash at State Route 725 and Yankee Road in Washington Township. The sheriff's office said...
DAYTON, OH
City of Dayton unveils its first five electric vehicles

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton on Friday introduced the first five vehicles in its electric vehicle fleet. Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims Jr. said they began planning for the conversion of its 1,200 vehicle fleet in 2020 and they plan to be 100 percent electric by 2035. City...
DAYTON, OH
All-Professions Career Fair draw more than 100 job seekers to Carillon Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- More than 100 job candidates, with resumes in hand, were introduced to 33 companies looking for help, at the All-Professions Career Fair. Tom Lowther, vice president of sales for Superior Career Fairs, said they welcomed a variety of candidates to the fair, from entry level to IT and engineering jobs.
DAYTON, OH
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning. Sheriff deputies from the Washington Township substation were dispatched at about 10:52 a.m. to the intersection of State Route 725 at Yankee Road. Deputies determined from its preliminary investigation, a 2018 Honda Accord attempted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Dayton-area company breaks ground on $9 million expansion

EATON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - One of the region’s largest manufacturers broke ground this week on a $9 million facility renovation and expansion. The project is the latest in the company’s commitment to putting investment into their employees first. Henny Penny Corp., headquartered in Eaton, will be...
DAYTON, OH
Talawanda student sues former teacher she said inappropriately touched her

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local teenager is suing her teacher for allegedly assaulting her in her classroom. Local 12 highlighted the incident in August as part of an investigation into school districts that allow teachers under investigation for sexual misconduct to resign, instead of firing them. The plaintiff, a...
OXFORD, OH
Springfield Police looking for video of downtown shooting last week

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for help from the public after a shooting last week in downtown Springfield. Springfield Police say a local man was injured in a shooting Nov. 25 following an argument. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on downtown Dayton parade shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone who provides information to the location, identification, or arrest of the suspect involved in the Nov. 25 shooting incident during the Grande Illumination Parade and tree lighting in downtown Dayton. Police say that just before the...
DAYTON, OH
Fairborn hosts annual tree lighting ceremony

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairborn. On Friday night, the city held it's annual tree lighting ceremony. The tree lighting was part of the city's "Hometown Holiday Festival." There were a number of free activities, including the holiday parade and music...
FAIRBORN, OH
UD students host art exhibition and fundraiser for local organizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students from various majors at the University of Dayton teamed up for an event that looks into troubling legacies surrounding the manufacturing and consumption of cane sugar. The art exhibit and fundraiser took place at The Hub, located in the historic Dayton Arcade on Friday evening.
DAYTON, OH
Legal action after life-changing encounter with Dayton Police

A man who is non-verbal, deaf and battling cerebral palsy had a life-changing encounter with Dayton Police, which he called excruciating, and his CP symptoms worse. Now, he's taking legal action. Find out what actions the Dayton Police are taking since the incident, Tuesday at 10 pm on FOX 45.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run accident

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Detectives from the Traffic Services Unit of the Dayton Police Department are aggressively looking into a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in November 2022. At 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 27, a man was struck in the back alley behind 1939 N. Main Street. Between Marathon Avenue,...
DAYTON, OH
Two vehicle crash causing delays on 35 westbound near Liscum Dr.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is a two vehicle accident on westbound 35 near Liscum Drive. There were two removals from the vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. OHGO says there’s a 12 minute traffic delay in that spot. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this...
DAYTON, OH
Elf Hunt and Whimsical Windows events return for 50th Dayton Holiday Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Two of Dayton's favorite holiday activities have returned to Downtown Dayton. Both the Whimsical Windows and Elf Hunt contests are now underway. The annual Whimsical Windows contest shows off the creativity of downtown Dayton’s small businesses through their twinkling lights and other beautiful holiday decorations. Downtown visitors can enjoy shopping, dining, and exploring in a festive atmosphere thanks to these decorated storefronts!
DAYTON, OH

