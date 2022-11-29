Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Former clerk for Wapakoneta's utilities department accused of stealing more than $150,000
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, a former clerk for Wapakoneta's utilities department is suspected of stealing more than $150,000 from the city and is now facing more than a dozen charges. 48-year-old Christine Ann Steinke is facing 13 felony counts of tampering with records...
dayton247now.com
Washington Township to host Woodland Lights ONE-derland Walk
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - Washington Township has partnered with Up and Running to host a holiday themed walk through Woodland Lights. Participants can enjoy the festive scenery as they walk laps and earn tickets. Each lap around Woodland Lights (maximum of five laps) earns the participant a raffle ticket...
dayton247now.com
Response from local school districts receiving safety and security funds
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- School districts across the Miami Valley are receiving thousands of dollars to improve school safety and security. This comes after Governor Mike DeWine announced the awards as part of the Ohio K-12 Safety Grant Program. A total of 708 schools in 57 counties will get a...
dayton247now.com
Woman who died in Washington Township crash has been identified
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The woman who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Washington Township has been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said today that Gillermina Rodriguez, 81, of Dayton died following the crash at State Route 725 and Yankee Road in Washington Township. The sheriff's office said...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton unveils its first five electric vehicles
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton on Friday introduced the first five vehicles in its electric vehicle fleet. Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims Jr. said they began planning for the conversion of its 1,200 vehicle fleet in 2020 and they plan to be 100 percent electric by 2035. City...
dayton247now.com
Cat makes friends with Amazon driver in Washington Court House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Amazon driver made a new friend while delivering a package to a house in Washington Court House. The driver took time to pet a resident's cat who was hanging out on the front porch. It turns out the cat really enjoyed the Amazon driver's...
dayton247now.com
All-Professions Career Fair draw more than 100 job seekers to Carillon Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- More than 100 job candidates, with resumes in hand, were introduced to 33 companies looking for help, at the All-Professions Career Fair. Tom Lowther, vice president of sales for Superior Career Fairs, said they welcomed a variety of candidates to the fair, from entry level to IT and engineering jobs.
dayton247now.com
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crash in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning. Sheriff deputies from the Washington Township substation were dispatched at about 10:52 a.m. to the intersection of State Route 725 at Yankee Road. Deputies determined from its preliminary investigation, a 2018 Honda Accord attempted...
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area company breaks ground on $9 million expansion
EATON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - One of the region’s largest manufacturers broke ground this week on a $9 million facility renovation and expansion. The project is the latest in the company’s commitment to putting investment into their employees first. Henny Penny Corp., headquartered in Eaton, will be...
dayton247now.com
Talawanda student sues former teacher she said inappropriately touched her
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local teenager is suing her teacher for allegedly assaulting her in her classroom. Local 12 highlighted the incident in August as part of an investigation into school districts that allow teachers under investigation for sexual misconduct to resign, instead of firing them. The plaintiff, a...
dayton247now.com
FLOC holds annual toy drive for kids served by Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Toys from FLOC (For Love of Children)'s Christmas Toy Cottage will once again be given to children being served by Montgomery County Children Services. With the intention of providing Christmas gifts to kids who might otherwise miss out on the holiday, the FLOC Christmas for Kids program was established more than 30 years ago.
dayton247now.com
Springfield Police looking for video of downtown shooting last week
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for help from the public after a shooting last week in downtown Springfield. Springfield Police say a local man was injured in a shooting Nov. 25 following an argument. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
dayton247now.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on downtown Dayton parade shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone who provides information to the location, identification, or arrest of the suspect involved in the Nov. 25 shooting incident during the Grande Illumination Parade and tree lighting in downtown Dayton. Police say that just before the...
dayton247now.com
Community Blood Center in need of donors for '12 Days of Giving' Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- By giving blood at the "12 Days of Giving" Blood Drive hosted by the Community Blood Center, you can support the need for blood throughout the holiday season and help replace the critically low supply of type O negative blood. The daily drawings for one of...
dayton247now.com
Fairborn hosts annual tree lighting ceremony
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairborn. On Friday night, the city held it's annual tree lighting ceremony. The tree lighting was part of the city's "Hometown Holiday Festival." There were a number of free activities, including the holiday parade and music...
dayton247now.com
UD students host art exhibition and fundraiser for local organizations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students from various majors at the University of Dayton teamed up for an event that looks into troubling legacies surrounding the manufacturing and consumption of cane sugar. The art exhibit and fundraiser took place at The Hub, located in the historic Dayton Arcade on Friday evening.
dayton247now.com
Legal action after life-changing encounter with Dayton Police
A man who is non-verbal, deaf and battling cerebral palsy had a life-changing encounter with Dayton Police, which he called excruciating, and his CP symptoms worse. Now, he's taking legal action. Find out what actions the Dayton Police are taking since the incident, Tuesday at 10 pm on FOX 45.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run accident
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Detectives from the Traffic Services Unit of the Dayton Police Department are aggressively looking into a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in November 2022. At 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 27, a man was struck in the back alley behind 1939 N. Main Street. Between Marathon Avenue,...
dayton247now.com
Two vehicle crash causing delays on 35 westbound near Liscum Dr.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is a two vehicle accident on westbound 35 near Liscum Drive. There were two removals from the vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. OHGO says there’s a 12 minute traffic delay in that spot. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this...
dayton247now.com
Elf Hunt and Whimsical Windows events return for 50th Dayton Holiday Festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Two of Dayton's favorite holiday activities have returned to Downtown Dayton. Both the Whimsical Windows and Elf Hunt contests are now underway. The annual Whimsical Windows contest shows off the creativity of downtown Dayton’s small businesses through their twinkling lights and other beautiful holiday decorations. Downtown visitors can enjoy shopping, dining, and exploring in a festive atmosphere thanks to these decorated storefronts!
