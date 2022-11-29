Florida’s Senators: Trump Was Wrong to Meet With Kanye West, Nick Fuentes

Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott--said that former President Donald Trump should not have met with rapper Kanye West, who has drawn fire in recent weeks for antisemitic social media posts, and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Trump met with West, now known as Ye, and Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago last week.

While insisting Trump is not an antisemite, Rubio spoke to CNN and called Fuentes “a purveyor and a spreader of an evil, poison,” before weighing in on West.

“I don’t know him, but the guy’s got some problems,” Rubio said of West.

Rubio also said he hoped Trump would condemn Fuentes.

“I know he’s not an antisemite,” Rubio said about Trump. “I can tell you that for a fact that Trump is not but this guy (Fuentes) is evil. And that guy’s just a nasty, disgusting person. He’s an ass clown.”

Rubio also told Jewish Insider that Trump had no business meeting with West and Fuentes.

“I have no idea how those people got into that building,” Rubio said.

Scott also called the meeting “wrong.”

“There’s no room in the Republican Party for white supremacists and antisemitism, so it’s wrong,” Scott told Jewish Insider. “I think Republicans should all condemn white supremacy and antisemitism.”

Democrats in the Florida delegation also weighed in on the meeting.

“Republicans who continue to remain silent become complicit in legitimizing bigotry and hate when the leader of their own party mainstreams fringe white nationalists and antisemites. Regularizing bigots, racists and antisemites among your supporters and advisers poses a real danger to our democracy,” insisted U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.