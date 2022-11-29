ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s Senators: Trump Was Wrong to Meet With Kanye West, Nick Fuentes

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09z0Vh_0jRb5B1R00

Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott--said that former President Donald Trump should not have met with rapper Kanye West, who has drawn fire in recent weeks for antisemitic social media posts, and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Trump met with West, now known as Ye, and Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago last week.

While insisting Trump is not an antisemite, Rubio spoke to CNN and called Fuentes “a purveyor and a spreader of an evil, poison,” before weighing in on West.

“I don’t know him, but the guy’s got some problems,” Rubio said of West.

Rubio also said he hoped Trump would condemn Fuentes.

“I know he’s not an antisemite,” Rubio said about Trump. “I can tell you that for a fact that Trump is not but this guy (Fuentes) is evil. And that guy’s just a nasty, disgusting person. He’s an ass clown.”

Rubio also told Jewish Insider that Trump had no business meeting with West and Fuentes.

“I have no idea how those people got into that building,” Rubio said.

Scott also called the meeting “wrong.”

“There’s no room in the Republican Party for white supremacists and antisemitism, so it’s wrong,” Scott told Jewish Insider. “I think Republicans should all condemn white supremacy and antisemitism.”

Democrats in the Florida delegation also weighed in on the meeting.

“Republicans who continue to remain silent become complicit in legitimizing bigotry and hate when the leader of their own party mainstreams fringe white nationalists and antisemites. Regularizing bigots, racists and antisemites among your supporters and advisers poses a real danger to our democracy,” insisted U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Comments / 3

Related
Salon

“He is so done”: Ann Coulter trashes Trump over election “losing streak”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. For months, far-right author Ann Coulter has been saying that the Republican Party needs to abandon former President Donald Trump and look to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 election. And with Trump having officially announced that he is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Coulter is doubling down on her assertion that Trump has become a major liability for the GOP.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Mitch McConnell Holds Off Rick Scott’s Challenge to Stay as GOP Senate Leader

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., held off U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and will remain the GOP leader in the U.S. Senate. McConnell won 37 votes while Scott pulled ten votes and one Republican senator voted present. Despite leading the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) in the recent election cycle, Scott pointed the blame for the GOP’s failure to flip the chamber at McConnell. The longtime Republican senate leader’s allies blamed Scott for the GOP’s failure to win the Senate.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

New State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo: Housing Costs the ‘Single Most Pressing Issue’ in Florida

On Tuesday, Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, was unanimously elected president of the Florida Senate for the 2022-2024 Legislative Term. Pursuant to the Florida Constitution, the Florida Legislature convenes 14 days following the general election for the purpose of organization, election of officers and adoption of rules. Passidomo delivered the following...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Urge Mitch McConnell Not to Advance NDAA Over COVID Vaccination Mandate

This week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–joined a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the GOP leadership in the U.S. Senate “expressing opposition to moving forward with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023, unless the Senate votes on an amendment to prohibit discharges from the Armed Forces solely because of COVID-19 vaccination status.”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Vote Against Respect for Marriage Act

This week, the U.S. Senate passed the “Respect for Marriage Act” from U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, which “would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), enshrine marriage equality for the purposes of federal law, and provide additional legal protections from individuals seeking to undermine marriage equality at the state level.”
FLORIDA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Matt O'Hern

For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter Support

Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Election results by county, with red representing a Republican county, and Blue representing DemocraticPhoto byNew South Politics. When it comes to reliable support from voters, Orlando has become the new Miami for Florida's Democratic Party. Not only do the Democrats have a sizable lead of more than 140,000 voters over Republicans in Orange County, (home of Orlando), but Republicans in the county are also outranked by independent voters.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Asks Joe Biden About Plans to Create a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined fellow Republican U.S. Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho and Ted Cruz of Texas in sending a letter to President Joe Biden demanding more information on the administration’s efforts to create a “Disinformation Governance Board”
TENNESSEE STATE
FloridaDaily

Frank Miele Opinion: Trump in Exile Poses a Tale of Two Men

He was the best of candidates. He was the worst of candidates. He was regaled for his wisdom. He was reviled for his foolishness. He gave his followers hope, led his opponents to despair. Donald Trump is not Paris, and no 21st century American political writer reminds anyone of Charles...
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Doubles Down on Backing Herschel Walker

In the final days of the runoff in Georgia as U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., looks to defend his seat on Capitol Hill, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., went to bat this week for Republican challenger Hershel Walker. Scott, the outgoing chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), released...
GEORGIA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy