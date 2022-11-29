Read full article on original website
The Ringer
KOC’s Killian Hayes-gasm. Plus: Dallas Struggles, Star Performers, and the Royal Celtics.
Verno gives KOC the floor to start the show because Killian Hayes had himself a breakout game last night against the Mavs (02:24). After giving Hayes his flowers, the guys discuss the Mavs’ struggles and debate what moves, if any, they can make to give Luka Doncic some help. In looking at the Celtics, they agree that Jayson Tatum is special this year and give credit to the team for not allowing the offseason drama to carry onto the court (13:52). The guys also discuss the vast improvement of Devin Booker, as well as Anthony Davis’s revival into a dominant player (28:04). While discussing the next possible moves for the Lakers, the guys debate if it’s time for the Bulls to blow it up (42:35). Lastly, they discuss the prime position the Pelicans are in and debate if KAT is really the issue with the T-Wolves (46:19).
The Ringer
Title Contender Tiers, Plus the First Suggestion Box
Justin, Rob, and Wos reveal their tiers of teams they believe have a shot at the NBA title (3:04). Then, they read our listeners’ emails and debut the suggestion box (52:43). We want to hear from you! Email us at SuggestionBoxGC@gmail.com. Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre.
The Ringer
The Future Is Scoot
Scoot Henderson dribbles an imaginary basketball between his legs. He pump-fakes, one, two, three times, as if he were in a real game, and pulls up for a jumper at the elbow. But he isn’t on the hardwood. He’s standing in the middle of an empty parking lot outside of a high school in Henderson, Nevada. It’s cold and windy on this November morning. He and his G League Ignite teammates are waiting outside the gym for another team to finish practicing.
The Ringer
Sixers Quarter-Season Review
Coming off one of the worst losses this season against a contender in the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers look to get healthy with the returns of star guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey coming in the next couple of games, as well as push forward with excellent play from the role and bench players during their absences. Chris and Raheem assess the season so far at the quarter mark and discuss the Best Win–Worst Loss, Favorite Player–Biggest Headache, Pleasant Surprise–Biggest Disappointment, and an overall grade for how the team has performed thus far this season.
The Ringer
The Bulls Are Not Tough Enough
The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing a lack of effort, once again, from the Bulls (03:10). He goes in on the team for allowing Devin Booker to drop 51 points without breaking a sweat, and for being one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. Herb Howard from The Bigs joins the show to preview this weekend’s Bears-Packers game, predict who he thinks will start at QB, discuss Luke Getsy’s offense, Chase Claypool, and give an update on Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon (26:14). In Outside the Chi, Jason and Tony discuss LeBron James’s questionable timing in calling out the media for not questioning him about Jerry Jones (38:49).
The Ringer
Best Bets for Week 13! Plus, Teaser Legs and Trends.
Sharp and House begin by recapping the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Patriots and Bills (1:42) before looking at the Bet the House (8:14). They then handicap the slate of Sunday games, including Bengals-Chiefs and Commanders-Giants (13:51). Finally, they select the Betting Buddy of the Week (57:07). Hosts: Warren...
The Ringer
NFL Week 13 Picks and Previews. Plus, Who Makes the CFB Playoff?
Kevin is joined by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson to preview and give their picks for five of this weekend’s most intriguing matchups: Jaguars-Lions, Dolphins-49ers, Chiefs-Bengals, Titans-Eagles, and Jets-Vikings (0:26). Then, they predict who will be the four teams in the CFB Playoff after this weekend, and share their Spotify Wrapped results (46:19).
The Ringer
In Praise of OG Anunoby’s Stifling Defense
OG Anunoby thieves. This guy takes. He is here to wreck plans, to pocket-snatch and run off with the offense’s belongings. On the prowl for that genuine Horween. OG the bandit. OG the desperado. OG the pillaging dromaeosaurid. A real workaholic. Always on the job, guarding the other team’s best player, unleashing his quiet hell. Anunoby raids offenses. Constructs roving no-dribble zones. He inhales his assignments, his on-ball defense a monument to incarceration. He’s not the warden. He’s the walls.
The Ringer
Big Burberry Belts and Wrestler Hot Takes
David and Kaz are back to react to MJF’s new AEW title reveal and get off some hot takes with babyface producer Kerm. On today’s show the guys discuss:. MJF’s new AEW title and how fans reacted to his promo (01:00) William Regal potentially leaving AEW (18:30)
The Ringer
Can the Bengals Beat the Chiefs Again? Plus, Favorite Bets for Sunday’s Slate.
This week, Austin and Warren explain why they expect Mike White’s success to continue against the Vikings (3:00) and why knowing the health of Derrick Henry is crucial to handicapping the Titans this week (14:00). Then, they discuss whether the Dolphins’ high-powered offense can roll against the 49ers (26:00) before closing the show by previewing Bengals-Chiefs (38:00).
The Ringer
Goldbridge Is Back! Maguire Our Best Player and Kane Out?!
England have done it! We are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup!! Today, Mark Goldbridge returns to the Football Fill-In along with Tubes, as we discuss England’s performance in the Wales game! Who was our star player? Who is Southgate going to start in the next game? How far will England get in the tournament? We also have the return of the Quickfire Quiz too, so stay tuned until the end to see who comes out on top!!!
The Ringer
A Way-Too-Early 2022 NBA Redraft
The first quarter of the NBA season is over, and we’re already starting to get a feel for how this rookie class will shake out. With that in mind, I can’t resist a way-too-early 2022 NBA redraft to assess where the top rookies are now, what they need to do to reach their potential, and where they might land if teams could draft all over again today.
The Ringer
Week 13 Predictions! Cowboys the Team to Beat? Legit Jets Buzz? All-In on Trevor Lawrence?
Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to predict the biggest story lines that will come out of this weekend’s games, including why the Cowboys will emerge as the class of the NFC (18:00). Plus, they share why Sunday will be a prove-it game for Mike White (2:00), explain what a win would do for the Commanders (12:00), and talk Dolphins-49ers (31:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (39:00).
The Ringer
Week 13 Preview: Chiefs-Bengals, Niners-Dolphins, and Titans-Eagles
Danny, Ben, and Steven preview two games to start the show this week. They start with a rematch of the AFC championship game between the Bengals-Chiefs. They discuss how both teams have changed since that game and what will make this game different. Then they preview Dolphins-Niners and talk about the offensive philosophies for both teams, as well as how their defenses match up with their opposing offenses. They later predict the Monday morning headlines for a few other games, including Titans-Eagles (36:10).
The Ringer
Patriots-Bills Preview, and CFB Picks for Championship Week
Austin opens by doing a deep dive into the Week 13 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Bills and Patriots with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Championship Week.
The Ringer
The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Somethin’!: Sami Zayn on The Bloodline’s Evolution
In the first Friday episode of Cheap Heat, Rosenberg talks to WWE superstar Sami Zayn about The Bloodline’s recent tear, his relationships with the members of the faction, and what it’s been like working closely with Roman Reigns (16:17). Plus, Brian Maxwell Mann joins Peter to discuss the...
