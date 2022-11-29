Healing and hope are in bloom at the Bus Barn Theater this December, thanks to Los Altos Stage Company's upcoming production of "The Secret Garden." Based on the classic 1911 children's novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the musical adaptation, which premiered in 1991 and won several Tony Awards, features music by Lucy Simon and book by Marsha Norman. Los Altos Stage Company Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis is both directing and doing scenic design for the show, with musical direction by D. Asa Stern.

LOS ALTOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO