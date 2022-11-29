ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rwcpulse.com

Soccer star's parents sue Stanford University after her death

The parents of a Stanford University women's soccer star who died by suicide earlier this year after learning she faced disciplinary action filed a lawsuit against the university and some of its top administrators last week. The Nov. 23 lawsuit, which was entered into Santa Clara County Superior Court on...
STANFORD, CA
rwcpulse.com

Stanford to investigate university president's research over scientific misconduct allegations

Stanford University announced this week that it will investigate allegations of scientific misconduct involving its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, after an independent student news outlet published an article detailing suspected problems with research papers where he's listed as an author. The Stanford Daily's Tuesday, Nov. 29, article explored possible image manipulation...
STANFORD, CA
rwcpulse.com

Hope, friendship grow in Los Altos Stage Company's 'The Secret Garden'

Healing and hope are in bloom at the Bus Barn Theater this December, thanks to Los Altos Stage Company's upcoming production of "The Secret Garden." Based on the classic 1911 children's novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the musical adaptation, which premiered in 1991 and won several Tony Awards, features music by Lucy Simon and book by Marsha Norman. Los Altos Stage Company Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis is both directing and doing scenic design for the show, with musical direction by D. Asa Stern.
LOS ALTOS, CA
rwcpulse.com

Cold front to bring rain, wind and frost to the Bay Area

A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch...
rwcpulse.com

PG&E preparing for winter storm arriving this week

PG&E is stockpiling power equipment at its yards around Northern California in advance of a cold front that is expected to bring rain and wind to the region late Wednesday and into Thursday. Most of the Bay Area is expected to see at least an inch of rain by the...
rwcpulse.com

Thieves take $35K in merchandise from Apple store on Black Friday

Two people who entered the Apple store in downtown Palo Alto on Nov. 25 during a busy Black Friday sales event made off with an estimated $35,000 in merchandise, Palo Alto police said. The theft, captured on video, was reported at 340 University Ave. at 4:17 p.m. The duo took...
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy