Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Platinum Futures Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,025.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3799, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285181.24. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,486.01. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.07% up from its 52-week low and 7.52% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
via.news
Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
via.news
EUR/JPY Falls Below 143.80 Due To Eurozone Inflation Slowdown And Hawkish ECB Betting: (EURJPY) Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 143.80 in the early Asian session. The cross is displaying a sideways auction profile in a 143.50-143.80 range after a perpendicular decline on Wednesday. A sheer fall in the cross was backed by a decline in the headline Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and an increment in the German Unemployment Rate.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
via.news
Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 15.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Lumber (LBS) is $430.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 150, 99.99% below its average volume of 22189103.12. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Slides By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 2 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
via.news
USD/JPY Remains Above The Mid-138.00s. However, USD Is Still Softer: (USDJPY) Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY fails to capitalise on the modest intraday rise on Wednesday. It faces rejection at 139.00. The spot prices fell to an all-time low in the European early session but managed to rebound above the mid-138.00s within the hour. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar is still...
via.news
BlackRock Science And Technology Trust Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 23:12 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.25% to $15,780.02, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
In The Face Of Modest USD Weakness, GBP/USD Retakes 1.2000 Mark And Refreshes Its Daily High: (GBPUSD) 0.874% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pairing attracts some buyers and keeps its bid tone throughout the European session. The GBP/USD pair currently sits near its daily peak. Bulls are now trying to continue the momentum above the psychological 1.2000 mark. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar edged lower...
via.news
Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news
NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
via.news
Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 10.21% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 10.21% to $2.59 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up Momentum With A 11% Rise As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 11.76% to $0.48 at 15:11 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
Comments / 0