via.news

Platinum Futures Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,025.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3799, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285181.24. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,486.01. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.07% up from its 52-week low and 7.52% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
via.news

Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
via.news

EUR/JPY Falls Below 143.80 Due To Eurozone Inflation Slowdown And Hawkish ECB Betting: (EURJPY) Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 143.80 in the early Asian session. The cross is displaying a sideways auction profile in a 143.50-143.80 range after a perpendicular decline on Wednesday. A sheer fall in the cross was backed by a decline in the headline Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and an increment in the German Unemployment Rate.
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
via.news

Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 15.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Lumber (LBS) is $430.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 150, 99.99% below its average volume of 22189103.12. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

CBOE Slides By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 2 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
via.news

BlackRock Science And Technology Trust Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 23:12 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.25% to $15,780.02, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news

NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
via.news

Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 10.21% Rise On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 10.21% to $2.59 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close...
via.news

FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
