Read full article on original website
Related
New on Netflix in December 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
This year, for Christmas, Netflix is giving subscribers a wealth of new releases.These include films you would have had a chance to see in the cinema in November – films like Glass Onion, which is Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out.There are also new Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO) and Noah Baumbach (White Noise) films being added from the beginning of the month, right through to New Year’s Eve,TV wise, there will be a new series of Emily in Paris to tear through while slumped on the sofa post-Christmas dinner, as well as a prequel spin-off...
Android Authority
Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix: Here's everything we know so far
Wednesday was already one of the most anticipated new shows to debut on Netflix in 2022. However, it’s safe to say no one expected this spinoff of The Addams Family franchise to be this huge of a hit. The streaming service announced in late November 2022 that the first week of Wednesday’s release was the most watched English-language TV series on Netflix ever, beating out previous champions like Stranger Things and Bridgeton. So does that mean Wednesday Season 2 is in the works?
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 30
The only new title on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists on Wednesday, Nov. 30 is Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, the latest installment of the streaming service's Crime Scene true crime docuseries about infamous cold cases. This one is about an area in Texas where dozens of bodies have been found over the years and almost none of the murders have been solved. It's grim. If you want something cheery, look to the movies chart, where Christmas movie The Noel Diary remains in the No. 1 spot.
CNET
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in December
Apple TV Plus is one of the newer streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there's good reason to start watching. It's stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
Fans are already calling for a third season of drama-filled Netflix mystery series
**Warning: This article contains spoilers for One of Us Is Lying**. Fans of One of Us Is Lying have been up all night thinking about how much they need a third season. Watch the season two trailer below for a quick catch-up: The new season of the hit Peacock teen...
Pending Netflix Change Will Affect Customers
Netflix made several changes to its business model this year. Another is underway for 2023. It will affect how users interact with the brand's entertainment services. The media company is considering a significant change in the coming months. It may affect your viewing experience depending on your plan. In the early days of Netflix, a big part of the platform was its DVD mail service. (source)
Tokyo Vanity Swung At Karlie Redd On ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ For Being ‘A Real Mean Girl’
Tokyo Vanity took a swing at 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' co-star Karlie Redd after she had had enough of Redd's antics.
itechpost.com
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Other Streaming Services Continuous Price Increase Explained
The cost of streaming services is getting more and more expensive. If you're someone who subscribes to several streaming services at the same time, then the cost will certainly start to feel heavy. This is the case for most streaming services as of late, and it is causing subscribers to give up their subscriptions.
Women's Health
What Really Happened At 'The Texas Killing Fields'? The True Story Behind The New Netflix Docuseries
Just when you thought the long string of Netflix true-crime docs was slowing down, the streamer dropped another riveting mystery that you're definitely going to want to watch. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, a three-part docuseries featuring 50-minute episodes, tells the story of the unsolved murders of four Texas women that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s. And this new series also marks the third installment of previously released shows, The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.
ComicBook
Glass Onion: Netflix Reportedly Considering Putting Knives Out Sequel Back in Theaters After Streaming Debut
For the first time ever, Netflix released an original movie in theaters, giving Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a one-week theatrical run about a month ahead of its streaming premiere. Glass Onion was released in 600 theaters around the country, many more than other Netflix movies but less than a typical wide theatrical release, and it has performed quite well for the streamer. The film has made around $15 million in its one-week, limited engagement, and that success is apparently enough for Netflix to be considering sending it back to the big screen later this year.
Hulu Plans and Prices 2022: A total breakdown of Hulu plans, prices, deals, and more
Hulu plans range from $7.99 to $75.99 per month, find out which plan fits your lifestyle best.
Scarlett Johansson sets first major TV role with Amazon death row thriller Just Cause
She'll play a journalist reporting on death row
wegotthiscovered.com
A Paramount Plus hit that topped the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere is getting a second season
If you thought House of the Dragon’s debut had the biggest viewership numbers this year, think again. Those bragging rights appear to belong to none other than Tulsa King, a Paramount Plus mobster series starring Sylvester Stallone. The resounding success of the new series has resulted in Paramount renewing...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Flight Attendant’ Star Colin Woodell Reportedly Joins ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Things are starting to heat up ahead of the holidays for Daredevil: Born Again. Following the news that Michael Gandolfini’s role in the upcoming streaming series was confirmed, insider Daniel RPK has shared word that Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant, The Purge) has joined the series as a yet unidentified villain.
Channing Tatum's Bond-style movie heading to Amazon after major bidding war
Paramount, Netflix, and Sony were all vying for the rights to international spy thriller Red Shirt
IGN
Willow Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-7
This is a spoiler free review of episodes 1-7 of Willow. In an age where "content" is king and established franchises rule Hollywood, it often feels as if everything is getting rebooted. In many cases, it can leave fans wishing their precious artistic fave was left alone. But in some cases, it can lead to underappreciated gems getting to find a new audience as they're reimagined for the modern age. Or, in the case of the new Disney+ series Willow, it can build on a beloved story that many thought would never be continued. The first seven episodes of Jon Kasdan's sequel to the 1988 Ron Howard dark fantasy amount to one of 2022's most magical shows.
EW.com
The White Lotus stars break down that WTF ending in episode 5
Warning: this article contains spoilers from Sunday's episode 5 of The White Lotus. Nothing is ever as picture-perfect as it seems on The White Lotus, but bet you didn't see that twist ending in episode 5 coming at all!. After Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) spent the...
The Patient review – Steve Carell is absolutely faultless in this intense kidnap thriller
The Office star plays a kidnapped therapist in this claustrophobic two-hander with Domhnall Gleeson. It might be slow going, but the performances are utterly stellar
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Debuts New Trailers for ‘Quantumania’, ‘Guardians’ and ‘Loki’ at APAC Showcase 2022
If fans were wondering what they might expect at CCXP in Brazil this weekend, Marvel Studios seems to have given them a pretty big hint. Disney had a major presentation at the APAC Showcase 2022 in Singapore and while it wasn’t solely focused on Marvel Studios, the presentation gave fans in attendance a first look at 2023’s Phase 5 projects.
Comments / 0