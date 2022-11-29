Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) said he will play Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Harris missed multiple practices this week and will probably be listed as questionable on the final injury report, but his optimism is encouraging. Jaylen Warren, who missed Monday's game with a hamstring injury, will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris winds up being unavailable. Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. would also be in line for more work.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO