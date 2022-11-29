ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Jaden McDaniels (illness) not listed on Timberwolves' Saturday injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with an illness, McDaniels is on track to return. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 25.6 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com

New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Najee Harris (oblique) expects to play for Steelers on Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) said he will play Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Harris missed multiple practices this week and will probably be listed as questionable on the final injury report, but his optimism is encouraging. Jaylen Warren, who missed Monday's game with a hamstring injury, will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris winds up being unavailable. Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. would also be in line for more work.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (hip) questionable for Week 13's game against Kansas City

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase is trending towards a potential return after he was able to log a full practice on Friday and two limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. In a potential opportunity versus a Kansas City team ranked 26th in FanDuel points (31.3) allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Chase to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Haywood Highsmith (ankle) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith will play Friday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Highsmith is dealing with a sprained right ankle. However, as his probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court. In 13 games this season, Highsmith is averaging 4.1 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) out on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hunter was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a hip injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. John Collins (ankle) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins and Hunter sidelined.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Raiders list Josh Jacobs (calf) as questionable in Week 13

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable to play in Week 13's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs' Week 13 status has not been decided after he logged three limited practices with his calf ailment. In a potential opportunity against a Chargers' defense giving up 25.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Jacobs to score 22.2 FanDuel points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Nikola Jovic (foot) available for Miami on Friday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will play Friday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic was listed questionable due to right foot plantar fasciitis. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Jovic is averaging 6.5 points, 2.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miami's Max Strus (shoulder) probable on Friday

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Strus is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play against Boston. Our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against the Celtics. Strus' Friday projection includes 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Milwaukee. Davis' Friday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Denver's Jeff Green (knee) remains out on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will not be active for his sixth straight game with a right knee contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to play more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Cancar's projection includes 6.2 points, 2.4...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Clint Capela (foot) available for Hawks on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela will play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Capela was listed questionable to play due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus Nikola Jokic and Co. Our models project Capela for...
ATLANTA, GA

