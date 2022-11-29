Read full article on original website
Jaden McDaniels (illness) not listed on Timberwolves' Saturday injury report
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with an illness, McDaniels is on track to return. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 25.6 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and...
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
Najee Harris (oblique) expects to play for Steelers on Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) said he will play Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Harris missed multiple practices this week and will probably be listed as questionable on the final injury report, but his optimism is encouraging. Jaylen Warren, who missed Monday's game with a hamstring injury, will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris winds up being unavailable. Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. would also be in line for more work.
Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (hip) questionable for Week 13's game against Kansas City
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase is trending towards a potential return after he was able to log a full practice on Friday and two limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. In a potential opportunity versus a Kansas City team ranked 26th in FanDuel points (31.3) allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Chase to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
Haywood Highsmith (ankle) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith will play Friday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Highsmith is dealing with a sprained right ankle. However, as his probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court. In 13 games this season, Highsmith is averaging 4.1 points,...
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hunter was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a hip injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. John Collins (ankle) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins and Hunter sidelined.
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) available and starting on Friday, Ayo Dosunmu coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Caruso has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against the Warriors. Our models expect him to play 24.6 minutes against Golden State. Ayo Dosunmu moves to the bench. Caruso's Friday...
Raiders list Josh Jacobs (calf) as questionable in Week 13
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable to play in Week 13's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs' Week 13 status has not been decided after he logged three limited practices with his calf ailment. In a potential opportunity against a Chargers' defense giving up 25.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Jacobs to score 22.2 FanDuel points.
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (foot) starting for inactive Dennis Schroder (personal) on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will start in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Walker will make his 18th start this season after he missed one game with foot soreness and Dennis Schroder was ruled out for personal reasons. In 31.0 expected minutes, our models project Walker to score 24.6 FanDuel points.
Nikola Jovic (foot) available for Miami on Friday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will play Friday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic was listed questionable due to right foot plantar fasciitis. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Jovic is averaging 6.5 points, 2.6...
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum starting on Friday, Jose Alvarado coming off the bench
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McCollum has been upgraded to available and will rejoin the starting lineup on Friday. Jose Alvarado moves to the bench. Our models expect McCollum to play 35.1 minutes against San Antonio.
Miami's Max Strus (shoulder) probable on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Strus is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play against Boston. Our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against the Celtics. Strus' Friday projection includes 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8...
Bucks' Khris Middleton (wrist) starting on Friday, Jevon Carter coming off the bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton will make his season debut on Friday, joining the starting lineup for a clash with the Lakers. Jevon Carter moves to the bench. Our models expect Middleton to play 25.6 minutes against Los Angeles.
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Milwaukee. Davis' Friday projection...
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) remains out on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will not be active for his sixth straight game with a right knee contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to play more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Cancar's projection includes 6.2 points, 2.4...
Clint Capela (foot) available for Hawks on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela will play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Capela was listed questionable to play due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus Nikola Jokic and Co. Our models project Capela for...
