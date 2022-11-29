This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “It’s becoming harder and harder to be present in any facet of our lives. With food, for instance, we have become so accustomed to being able to have any vegetable or fruit we want at any time of the year. With that comes unsustainable practices and we tend to lose touch with why things are so special. The more we can lean into seasonal eating, the more we’re going to find moments of happiness – if you haven’t had a tomato since last year, there’s such a joy to that first ripe fruit come summer. It’s more rewarding than having accessibility year-round. Conscious eating is about slowing down – cooking something and taking time to transform those ingredients into something delicious and nurturing. That process does feel a little spiritual. The closer we can get to our food – in terms of it being less processed and more in line with the seasons – the happier and more conscious we’ll be in other areas of our lives.”

