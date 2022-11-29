Read full article on original website
LEAH E
2d ago
Without a doubt! You expect to lose people you love, like your parents, but losing a pet is different! To those of us without children, they are everything to us!They ofcourse live in our hearts forever!💔🙏💋
2d ago
Ugh losing each one of my dogs was the most painful experience I’ve had everytime. Yes more so then a relative. And yes I know how that sounds and people are of course more important but when you spend 24/7 with your pet and you talk sing love take care of and cuddle with them and then they are gone, it’s very lonely and sad
Ellen Parkhurst
2d ago
I still grieve for Archey and its been 2 years. They have crossed Rainbow Bridge and are no longer suffering.🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
