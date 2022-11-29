Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
Does CBD Oil Improve Symptom Distress in Patients With Advanced Cancer Receiving Palliative Care?
In an Australian phase IIb trial (MedCan1-CBD) reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Hardy et al found that use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil did not improve symptom distress vs placebo in adult patients with advanced cancer receiving palliative care. Study Details. The double-blind multicenter trial included 142 eligible patients...
ascopost.com
Potential Factors in Oxaliplatin-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in Patients With Stage III Colon Cancer
In an analysis from the phase III CALGB (Alliance)/SWOG 80702 trial of adjuvant FOLFOX (fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin) for patients with stage III colon cancer reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Lee et al found that longer duration of oxaliplatin treatment was associated with higher-grade oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy (OIPN), and that less physical activity, higher body mass index (BMI), and the presence of diabetes may be associated with worse OIPN independent of oxaliplatin duration.
ascopost.com
Medicare Advantage vs Traditional Medicare for Elective Inpatient Cancer Surgery: Access, Postoperative Outcomes, and Estimated Cost
In a retrospective cohort study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Mustafa Raoof, MD, MS, and colleagues found that California Medicare Advantage beneficiaries undergoing elective inpatient cancer surgery were less likely than traditional Medicare beneficiaries to have surgery at high-volume hospitals and were at an increased risk of 30-day mortality for some surgery types. However, Medicare Advantage beneficiaries had lower hospital costs.
ascopost.com
Epigenetic Imprinted Biomarker Test to Identify Malignant Thyroid Nodules
In a Chinese study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Xu et al found that a test for epigenetic imprinted biomarkers was highly accurate in distinguishing malignant vs benign thyroid nodules. Study Details. The multicenter study involved 550 consecutively enrolled patients with nodules assessed by fine-needle aspiration and histopathology....
ascopost.com
Autologous Tumor Lysate–Loaded Dendritic Cell Vaccine for Glioblastoma
In an externally controlled phase III trial reported in JAMA Oncology, Liau et al found that the addition of an autologous tumor lysate–loaded dendritic cell vaccine (DCVax-L) to standard of care improved survival in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma and recurrent glioblastoma compared with contemporaneous external control patients receiving standard of care.
ascopost.com
Novel Research Suggests New Way to Target Mantle Cell Lymphoma Using FOXO1 Inhibitors
Preclinical research has shown that mantle cell lymphoma is so critically dependent on the FOXO1 protein that by blocking its activity with an experimental drug, the cancer’s growth may be slowed, according to a new study published by Jang et al in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Investigators believe the discovery may lead to new mantle cell lymphoma therapies as well as a better understanding of how this type of lymphoma develops.
ascopost.com
Risk of Cancer May Double for Patients With ‘Skewed’ Blood Cells
New research has shed light on how skewed X chromosome inactivation may be linked to the development of cancer and cardiovascular disease, according to a novel study published by Roberts et al in eLife. Background. Because the X chromosome has so many more genes than the Y chromosome, in every...
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Olutasidenib for Relapsed or Refractory AML With a Susceptible IDH1 Mutation
Study 2102-HEM-101 Approval was based on Study 2102-HEM-101 (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02719574), an open-label, single-arm, multicenter clinical trial that included 147 adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML with an IDH1 mutation confirmed using the Abbott assay. Olutasidenib was given orally at 150 mg twice daily until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The median treatment duration was 4.7 months (range = 0.1–26 months). Sixteen (11%) patients underwent hematopoietic stem cell transplantation following olutasidenib.
ascopost.com
Study Finds Americans Have a Low Awareness of the Link Between Alcohol Use and Increased Cancer Risk
Research shows that all beverage types containing ethanol, including wine, beer, and hard liquor, increase cancer risk, and that the risk increases with higher alcohol consumption. Even light drinking—no more than one drink per day—increases the risk for some cancers, including esophageal and breast cancers. Despite conclusive evidence of the cancer risk of alcohol consumption, which accounts for about 6% of all cancers and 4% of all cancer deaths in the United States, more than 50% of Americans are unaware of this risk, and some believe alcohol confers health benefits, according to the results from a study by Seidenberg et al published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. The study findings showcase the need to educate the public about the link between alcohol use and cancer risk.
ascopost.com
Lung Cancer Screening May Increase Long-Term Survival Rate
Diagnosing early-stage lung cancer using low-dose computed tomography (CT) screenings may improve patients’ long-term survival rate, according to long-term findings from the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program presented at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022 Annual Meeting. Background. “While screening doesn’t prevent cancers from occurring, it...
ascopost.com
Novel DELFI AI Blood Test May Aid in Detecting Hepatocellular Carcinoma
A novel artificial intelligence (AI) blood testing technology—known as DELFI (DNA evaluation of fragments for early interception)—may successfully detect more than 80% of hepatocellular carcinomas, according to a new study published by Foda et al in Cancer Discovery. The findings were also presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference: Precision Prevention, Early Detection, and Interception of Cancer.
ascopost.com
Residential Racial and Economic Segregation and Cancer Mortality in the United States
In a study reported in JAMA Oncology, Zhang et al found that U.S. counties with greater deprivation as measured by residential racial and economic segregation using the Index of Concentration at the Extremes (ICE) had higher cancer mortality rates vs less deprived counties. Study Details. The study used county-level sociodemographic...
Comments / 0