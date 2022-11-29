Research shows that all beverage types containing ethanol, including wine, beer, and hard liquor, increase cancer risk, and that the risk increases with higher alcohol consumption. Even light drinking—no more than one drink per day—increases the risk for some cancers, including esophageal and breast cancers. Despite conclusive evidence of the cancer risk of alcohol consumption, which accounts for about 6% of all cancers and 4% of all cancer deaths in the United States, more than 50% of Americans are unaware of this risk, and some believe alcohol confers health benefits, according to the results from a study by Seidenberg et al published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. The study findings showcase the need to educate the public about the link between alcohol use and cancer risk.

1 DAY AGO