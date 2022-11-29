ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Top 20 Biglaw Firm Conducts Layoffs En Masse, Letting Go 150 Attorneys And Staff

Today, Cooley — a firm that brought in $1,986,777,000 gross revenue in 2021 — outright laid off 150 employees, a combination of both attorneys (78) and paralegals and business professionals (72), providing notice of its actions in an internal memo to the entire firm. Chairman Joseph Conroy referred...
abovethelaw.com

After Sandy Hook Verdicts, Alex Jones Declares Personal Bankruptcy. Also Claims To Be Owed $55 Million By His Company.

This morning sentient shitpost Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston, citing the $1.5 billion in jury awards to families harmed by his lies about Sandy Hook as his biggest debts. The move marks the third time this year that the rightwing media figure sought the protection of the bankruptcy court, making him a well known quantity to US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, who had the misfortune of landing all three of these cases.
HOUSTON, TX
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 12.02.22

* The Cryptocurrency fall is making bankruptcy lawyers some cash, because of course it is. [Reuters]. * Not sure of the difference between a Juris Doctor and a Doctor of Laws? We’ve got you covered. [Up Jobs News]. * Despite the difficulty of passing up a nice food bundle,...
MISSOURI STATE
abovethelaw.com

Hold Breath No Longer — This Top Law School Has Announced Their US News Plan!

Russell K. Osgood, dean and professor of law at the law school, sent a statement to Law.com expressing his intentions to not withdraw from the rankings. “Prospective law students should have multiple robust sources of information about law schools, and I am generally in favor of making information available,” Osgood said. “School websites can be incomplete, misleading or simply hard to compare.”
abovethelaw.com

Fired Biglaw Partner Resurfaces To Blame Cancel Culture For The Consequences Of Her Own Actions

Looks like former Hogan Lovells partner Robin Keller isn’t done trying to wring the last juice out of her 15 minutes of infamy. Keller last made news this summer, when in the wake of the Dobbs decision, she — on a work call with ~400 attendees — spouted her problematic views on abortion and race. (Audience alert: remove any animals from the room as there are dog whistles ahead.)
abovethelaw.com

Legal Industry Harassment Is Not Rare, But Rarely Shared

In this episode, I welcome back to the podcast Aliza Shatzman, an attorney, advocate, and former DC Superior Court law clerk, to talk about her experience as a clerk in the DC Superior Court where she faced gender discrimination, harassment, and ultimately retaliation by the now former judge for whom she clerked. She also discusses how she reached out to her law school for support and assistance, only to find out that the judge had a history of misconduct that law school officials were aware of. Due to her experience, Aliza co-founded and launched The Legal Accountability Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing issues of judicial accountability.
abovethelaw.com

Law School Merger Announcement Shocks Students

Penn State students received an all-school email at 6:06 p.m. on Monday announcing an “important meeting” the next day at 1 p.m. No further details. Not exactly the sort of anxiety-inducing event to drop on students a week before finals. There had been an ongoing search for a new dean… maybe that was it?
CARLISLE, PA

