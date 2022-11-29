Read full article on original website
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit
An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Federal Judges All But Admit Yale Law School Boycott Was A Ruse And The School Fell For It Hard
Raise your hand if you thought the right-wing Yale Law School clerkship hiring boycott was ever a serious proposal? So, I’m seeing the Yale Law administration with its hand up and… no one else? Not even the two judges behind it? Cool. The Fifth Circuit’s Judge James Ho...
Top 20 Biglaw Firm Conducts Layoffs En Masse, Letting Go 150 Attorneys And Staff
Today, Cooley — a firm that brought in $1,986,777,000 gross revenue in 2021 — outright laid off 150 employees, a combination of both attorneys (78) and paralegals and business professionals (72), providing notice of its actions in an internal memo to the entire firm. Chairman Joseph Conroy referred...
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Tish James' top New York aide resigns following harassment probe
James’ office confirmed her chief of staff Ibrahim Khan resigned after an outside probe into accusations against him.
Ohio Cops Decide First Amendment Doesn’t Exist, Arrest Newspaper Editor For Committing Journalism
In another case, a cop temporarily managed to obtain an injunction forbidding people from publishing his name while he sued several Cincinnati residents for libel for suggesting he might be a racist. That cop’s name is Ryan Olthaus and he has a long history of use of force complaints.
After Sandy Hook Verdicts, Alex Jones Declares Personal Bankruptcy. Also Claims To Be Owed $55 Million By His Company.
This morning sentient shitpost Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston, citing the $1.5 billion in jury awards to families harmed by his lies about Sandy Hook as his biggest debts. The move marks the third time this year that the rightwing media figure sought the protection of the bankruptcy court, making him a well known quantity to US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, who had the misfortune of landing all three of these cases.
Above The Law’s 2022 Lawyer Of The Year Contest: Nominations Needed
We’ll conduct the competition as we’ve done for the past decade. Please submit your nominees to us by email (subject line “Lawyer of the Year 2022”). We will review them and pick a slate of finalists, and then you’ll vote on them in a reader poll.
Trump Would Like To See The Names Of The Witnesses Against Him. And So Would The Media.
Now would be a really good time for the Eleventh Circuit to put an end to the nonsense going on in Judge Aileen Cannon’s South Florida courtroom. Before someone really gets hurt. On November 22, before the Thanksgiving holiday, Donald Trump moved to unseal an unredacted copy of the...
Morning Docket: 12.02.22
* The Cryptocurrency fall is making bankruptcy lawyers some cash, because of course it is. [Reuters]. * Not sure of the difference between a Juris Doctor and a Doctor of Laws? We’ve got you covered. [Up Jobs News]. * Despite the difficulty of passing up a nice food bundle,...
Hold Breath No Longer — This Top Law School Has Announced Their US News Plan!
Russell K. Osgood, dean and professor of law at the law school, sent a statement to Law.com expressing his intentions to not withdraw from the rankings. “Prospective law students should have multiple robust sources of information about law schools, and I am generally in favor of making information available,” Osgood said. “School websites can be incomplete, misleading or simply hard to compare.”
Fired Biglaw Partner Resurfaces To Blame Cancel Culture For The Consequences Of Her Own Actions
Looks like former Hogan Lovells partner Robin Keller isn’t done trying to wring the last juice out of her 15 minutes of infamy. Keller last made news this summer, when in the wake of the Dobbs decision, she — on a work call with ~400 attendees — spouted her problematic views on abortion and race. (Audience alert: remove any animals from the room as there are dog whistles ahead.)
Legal Industry Harassment Is Not Rare, But Rarely Shared
In this episode, I welcome back to the podcast Aliza Shatzman, an attorney, advocate, and former DC Superior Court law clerk, to talk about her experience as a clerk in the DC Superior Court where she faced gender discrimination, harassment, and ultimately retaliation by the now former judge for whom she clerked. She also discusses how she reached out to her law school for support and assistance, only to find out that the judge had a history of misconduct that law school officials were aware of. Due to her experience, Aliza co-founded and launched The Legal Accountability Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing issues of judicial accountability.
Law School Merger Announcement Shocks Students
Penn State students received an all-school email at 6:06 p.m. on Monday announcing an “important meeting” the next day at 1 p.m. No further details. Not exactly the sort of anxiety-inducing event to drop on students a week before finals. There had been an ongoing search for a new dean… maybe that was it?
